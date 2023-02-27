Ariana DeBose Pokes Fun at Her Viral Rap at SAG Awards 2023

Nick isn't the only one to have spoken out since Ariana took the stage. A few days later, Ariana herself addressed the matter, noting she wanted to celebrate women with her performance.

"That's what I wanted to do," DeBose said on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, as seen in an excerpt released on TikTok Feb. 25. "It's not like I was like, 'Hey BAFTA, let me in!' They actually called me, believe it or not. That was the assignment, like, 'Come celebrate women.' I was like, 'Absolutely!' And we did that, and it was fun."

Reflecting on her time overall the BAFTAs, Ariana said, "Not gonna lie. I had a blast."

After seeing her own the night with some comedy, it's clear the SAG Awards will be no different for Ariana. Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.