Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name and Gender Change

Zaya Wade has achieved an empowering milestone in living her truth.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, a Los Angeles Court granted a legal name and gender change for the 15-year-old, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.

In August 2022, Dwyane petitioned the court on Zaya's behalf to legally change the name and gender of the teen, who came out as transgender in 2020. The following November, her mother filed her own papers asking the judge to deny the request.

"I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Siohvaughn—who also shares son Zaire Wade, 21, with Dwyane—stated in the docs obtained by E! News, "and will receive based upon [Dwyane's] statements to me, on the basis of our child's name and/or gender change."