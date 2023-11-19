Inside Former President Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn Carter's 8-Decade Love Story

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

When Eleanor Rosalynn Smith first laid eyes on Jimmy Carter, he was a fascinating older boy.

She was a few days old and he was 3, and his mother was a nurse who helped deliver the infant girl in their hometown of Plains, Ga. But still, it was the start of something big.

The eventual sweethearts went on to have the longest marriage of any U.S. president and first lady in history, 77-plus years of matrimony that only ended when Rosalynn died Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

In May, the Carter Center shared that the great-grandmother of 12 was battling dementia, but continued "to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones." The humanitarian organization the former first couple founded in 1982 announced Nov. 17 that Rosalynn was receiving hospice care at home and spending time with her family.

Jimmy, 99, began home hospice care in February after a period of declining health and several hospitalizations.

"As we have looked back at their legacy, it has been really wonderful to see the outpouring of support and respect and love," grandson Jason Carter said ahead of the couple's July 6 wedding anniversary. "That word love is really the one that defines certainly their personal relationship, but also the way they approach this world."