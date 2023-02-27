Zendaya, White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards

From Sheryl Lee Ralph to Kathryn Newton, see all of the swoon-worthy looks to hit the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards. Plus, prepare to ooh and aah over Zendaya's rose-adorned ballgown.

Lights. Camera. Fashion!

The 2023 SAG Awards are officially in full swing and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars didn't disappoint on the red carpet. (See every look here for proof.) And not that we'd expect anything less than spectacular from celebrities, they definitely pulled out all of the style stops for the Feb. 26 event, wearing fierce, fabulous and fun fashion.

Case in point? Zendaya shut down the red carpet with a breathtaking pale pink ballgown from Valentino that enveloped the red carpet with its voluminous skirt adorned with a bouquet of roses. She completed her award-winning design with a massive diamond necklace with colorful gems, a sparkly bangle bracelet and soft-pink makeup.

All eyes were also on White Lotus breakout star Haley Lu Richardson, who stunned in a black sequined gown by Carolina Herrera that featured an explosion of pearl embellishments. She styled the design with a bold red lipstick, statement earrings and a matching pearl-adorned handbag.

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Kathryn NewtonSheryl Lee Ralph and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu opted for the glitz and glamour, while The Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix wowed in a power suit, proving that there can be strength in simplicity.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Zendaya
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Haley Lu Richardson

In Carolina Herrera.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Danielle Deadwyler
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kathryn Newton

In Carolina Herrera.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elaine Hendrix
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Niecy Nash-Betts

In custom Vera Wang.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Tadashi Shoji.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
James Marsden
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Fran Drescher
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Stephanie Hsu
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Lisa Ann Walter
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Meghann Fahe

In Ralph Lauren.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Tyler James Williams
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega

Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Antonia Gentry
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis

In Romona Keveza.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Abby Elliott

In Taller Marmo and wearing Sophia Webster shoes.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Cara Delevingne

In Carolina Herrera.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Elizabeth McLaughlin
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julia Butters

