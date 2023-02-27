Zendaya, White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Lights. Camera. Fashion!

The 2023 SAG Awards are officially in full swing and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars didn't disappoint on the red carpet. (See every look here for proof.) And not that we'd expect anything less than spectacular from celebrities, they definitely pulled out all of the style stops for the Feb. 26 event, wearing fierce, fabulous and fun fashion.

Case in point? Zendaya shut down the red carpet with a breathtaking pale pink ballgown from Valentino that enveloped the red carpet with its voluminous skirt adorned with a bouquet of roses. She completed her award-winning design with a massive diamond necklace with colorful gems, a sparkly bangle bracelet and soft-pink makeup.

All eyes were also on White Lotus breakout star Haley Lu Richardson, who stunned in a black sequined gown by Carolina Herrera that featured an explosion of pearl embellishments. She styled the design with a bold red lipstick, statement earrings and a matching pearl-adorned handbag.