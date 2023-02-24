The Goldbergs Is Ending After a Decade of '80s Nostalgia

Watch : AJ Michalka Talks New Aly & AJ Album With Love From

It was 2020-something when The Goldbergs came to an end.

After a decade of '80s nostalgia, ABC announced Feb. 23 that the sitcom will conclude after its current 10th season, setting things up for a May 3 series finale. And following the news, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey reflected on the show's decade-long run.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade," McLendon-Covey shared in a press release. "I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business."

She continued, "And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full... but I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."

The actress has starred alongside Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka and Sam Lerner on the period piece, with narration from Patton Oswalt, since its debut in 2013.