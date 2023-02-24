The Goldbergs Is Ending After a Decade of '80s Nostalgia

After ABC confirmed that long-running sitcom The Goldbergs will end after its current 10th season, star Wendi McLendon-Covey shared a statement looking back on the show.

By JD Knapp Feb 24, 2023 4:49 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: AJ Michalka Talks New Aly & AJ Album With Love From

It was 2020-something when The Goldbergs came to an end.

After a decade of '80s nostalgia, ABC announced Feb. 23 that the sitcom will conclude after its current 10th season, setting things up for a May 3 series finale. And following the news, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey reflected on the show's decade-long run.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade," McLendon-Covey shared in a press release. "I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business."

She continued, "And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full... but I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."

The actress has starred alongside Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka and Sam Lerner on the period piece, with narration from Patton Oswalt, since its debut in 2013.

photos
TV's Most Controversial Series Finales Ever

Former main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin both exited the show near the end of its run. Segal upon his death during season eight, while Garlin was reportedly written off due to multiple behind-the-scenes issues with production following season nine.

ABC also teased the final set of episodes with a farewell video montage.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Paris Hilton Reflects on Decision to Have an Abortion in Her 20s

3

Why Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Really Left the Show

Michalka, who often recurs as Laney, had previously expressed that she was hopeful the series would continue on.

"I love bopping in and out of the show," she exclusively told E! News Feb. 14. "I've had an opportunity to be on a show for 10 years and be a part of every season, whether it's a little or a lot. I'm really blessed to have it. I hope that season 11 brings more."

While that unfortunately won't be the case, you can still keep up with The Goldbergs on Hulu and with new episodes every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC ahead of the May 3 series finale.

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

PEACOCK
Renewed: The Traitors (Peacock)

Prepare to return to Scotland, as The Traitors has been renewed on Peacock.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady mops up another season! The Fox drama will have a third season.

epix
Canceled: Pennyworth (HBO Max)

A day after James Gunn revealed his vision for DC Studios, it was revealed that Pennyworth was canceled at HBO Max.

Prime Video
Renewed: Terminal List (Prime Video)

According to Deadline, Terminal List has been renewed for a second season. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also said to be in the works.

NBC
Ending: The Blacklist (NBC)

Season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last, NBC confirmed Feb. 1.

Pari Dukovic/FX
Canceled: Kindred (FX on Hulu)

Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, was canceled after one season. All eight episodes premiered on Dec. 13.

Warrick Page/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Gigolo (Showtime)

American Gigolo, the Jon Bernthal-starring adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season by Showtime.

Showtime
Canceled: Let The Right One In (Showtime)

Let the Right One In, Showtime's adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie of the same, has been canceled after one season. 

Hulu
Canceled: Reboot (Hulu)

The ensemble comedy starring Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer was canceled by Hulu after one season.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Renewed: La Brea (NBC)

NBC will be heading back to the Tar Pits! La Brea has reportedly been renewed for a third season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Return to Acapulco when season three premieres on Apple TV+.

Myles Aronowitz/STARZ
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost will have a fourth season at Starz.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Paris Hilton Reflects on Decision to Have an Abortion in Her 20s

3
Exclusive

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Watch the Season 3 Trailer

4

Why Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Really Left the Show

5

How OBX's Madelyn Cline Feels Working With Ex Chase Stokes