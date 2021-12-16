Jeff Garlin Leaves The Goldbergs After Misconduct Allegations

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Looks like no more ‘80s plaid shirts and furniture selling for Jeff Garlin.

On Dec. 16, E! News confirmed that Garlin, who plays Murray Goldberg on ABC comedy The Goldbergs, will exit the show—effective immediately—after an HR investigation stemming from multiple complaints about his behavior on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a producer informed the cast and crew about Garlin's departure during production on Dec. 16 and Entertainment Weekly reports that the decision to leave the series, which is inspired by creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood, was a mutual one between Garlin and Sony.

Garlin, who has played the loud, easily irritated and TV-loving Goldberg father since the series' premiere in 2013, addressed the misconduct allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair on Dec. 3. He explained that his jokes were "misconstrued" and there was "nothing physical" that happened.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years, Garlin shared. "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."