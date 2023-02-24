Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Shares What It Was Like Working With Chase Stokes After Breakup

Watch : Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline on Filming Post-Breakup

Pogue-on-Pogue macking is all part of the job.

That was the case for Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, who filmed season three of the Netflix series just months after her real-life breakup with co-star Chase Stokes. Though there were admittedly "some aspects" of playing Sarah—who is still very much dating Chase's John B on the show—that were different after their split, the 25-year-old said in a People interview published Feb. 23 that "at the end of the day, there's always been a safe space with the job."

"We've said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last," she explained. "And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I'm just happy that we are able to remain professional."

As for Chase? He was also focused on the task at hand when the two returned to set.