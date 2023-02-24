Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Shares What It Was Like Working With Chase Stokes After Breakup

Pogue-on-Pogue macking is all part of the job.
That was the case for Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, who filmed season three of the Netflix series just months after her real-life breakup with co-star Chase Stokes. Though there were admittedly "some aspects" of playing Sarah—who is still very much dating Chase's John B on the show—that were different after their split, the 25-year-old said in a People interview published Feb. 23 that "at the end of the day, there's always been a safe space with the job."
"We've said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last," she explained. "And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I'm just happy that we are able to remain professional."
As for Chase? He was also focused on the task at hand when the two returned to set.
"Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "No matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work."
Madelyn and Chase, 30, first went public with their romance in June 2020, shortly after the season one premiere of Outer Banks. However, news that they had called it quits came a year later, when a source told E! News in November 2022 that the couple had "been done for a while" with their offscreen relationship.
Since then, Madelyn has been linked to musician Jackson Guthy, with the actress recently sharing that she's "happily taken."
"All I know is he makes me incredibly happy," she said in her Cosmopolitan cover story this month. "And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."
Meanwhile, Chase confirmed his romance with Kelsea Ballerini on Valentine's Day. "So proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul," he captioned a cozy photo of the pair following the release of the singer's Rolling Up The Welcome Mat short film. "Congrats kels."
Although Madelyn and Chase have both moved on from their split, it doesn't mean they aren't bringing the spark on Outer Banks. As Chase told EW of their character's storyline in the upcoming season, "Part of me wants to continue down the road of peace for John B and Sarah, but if there's anything we know about this show, it's that it's going to take you for a wild ride."