Meghan McCain Says She Was Encouraged to Take Ozempic After Giving Birth to Daughter Clover

Meghan McCain is sharing her point of view on the drug Ozempic.
One month after welcoming her second daughter, Clover, with husband Ben Domenech, the View alum says she's "really astonished" by how many people have suggested she use the medication as a means of weight loss.
"In case you're unaware, there is a craze sweeping the nation: a new 'miracle' drug," Meghan wrote in a personal essay penned for the Daily Mail Feb. 23. "One injection, once a week, for a cool $1,000 a pop, and you can just melt the pounds away."
Noting the popularity of the medication—which is usually prescribed for diabetics—in Hollywood, the 38-year-old went on to name a few celebrities that have discussed their knowledge of the drug, including Chelsea Handler, who recently said she "didn't even know" she was taking it.
"Ozempic also seems to be the hottest thing in the media industry," Meghan continued. "So many of the men and women you see on TV every day are rumored to be using the drug."
As the commentator—who also shares 2-year-old daughter Liberty with Ben—noted, she was also "astonished" at how many people personally brought up using the medication to her.
"I'm told 'everyone is doing it,' as if that was ever a compelling case," Meghan wrote. "I hear 'just take the shot', as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black-market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.' Well, let me make one thing very clear. I'm not taking it. I refuse."
And she says she sees a "clear moral issue" with the drug's popularity and the concept that medication can be a quick weight-loss solution—especially after having a baby.
"I am realistic about how long it takes to have your body feel normal again post-baby," she noted. "So, don't rush me!"
Meghan also reflected on why this topic goes beyond just her.
"As a new mother, I also have a responsibility to set an example for my daughters, who will one day face the same beauty standards," she added. "Their world will only be more challenging as social media seeps more deeply into the American mind. This is not the world I want for them and not the world I want for myself."
In a statement previously shared to E! News, a rep for Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic, said the drug is "not approved for chronic weight management."
"While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable US laws and regulations in the promotion of our products," their statement read. "We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient's individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient."