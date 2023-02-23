Meghan McCain Says She Was Encouraged to Take Ozempic After Giving Birth to Daughter Clover

Watch : Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is sharing her point of view on the drug Ozempic.



One month after welcoming her second daughter, Clover, with husband Ben Domenech, the View alum says she's "really astonished" by how many people have suggested she use the medication as a means of weight loss.



"In case you're unaware, there is a craze sweeping the nation: a new 'miracle' drug," Meghan wrote in a personal essay penned for the Daily Mail Feb. 23. "One injection, once a week, for a cool $1,000 a pop, and you can just melt the pounds away."



Noting the popularity of the medication—which is usually prescribed for diabetics—in Hollywood, the 38-year-old went on to name a few celebrities that have discussed their knowledge of the drug, including Chelsea Handler, who recently said she "didn't even know" she was taking it.

"Ozempic also seems to be the hottest thing in the media industry," Meghan continued. "So many of the men and women you see on TV every day are rumored to be using the drug."