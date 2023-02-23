Eric Holder Jr. Sentenced to 60 Years to Life in Prison for Nipsey Hussle Murder

Eric Holder Jr. has learned his fate.
Nearly four years after Nipsey Hussle was killed during a shooting outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Holder was sentenced on Feb. 22 to 60 years to life in prison for Hussle's murder, per NBC News.
Back in July, Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Hussle, 33, in 2019. At the time, Holder was also convicted of two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm.
Prior to receiving this verdict, Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, along with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for two other people who were injured in the shooting. The jury found him guilty of lesser charges in connection with the surviving victims, landing instead on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.
In response to the jury's July decision, Holder's attorney Aaron Jansen noted both dissatisfaction and gratitude toward the outcome.
"I am deeply disappointment in the first-degree murder verdict," Jansen said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It was always going to be a tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case. We are grateful that the jury agreed with us, in part, that the case was overcharged and acquitted Mr. Holder, Jr. of the two attempted murder charges."
Since his passing, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, has been honored and celebrated in different ways, including winning two posthumous awards at the 2020 Grammys and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition, Hussle's longtime girlfriend Lauren London—who shares 6-year-old son Kross Asghedom with the late rapper—has continued to pay tribute to him over the years.
Back in November, the 38-year-old reflected on her journey with grief three years after the shooting, exclusively telling E! News she had just started to heal.
"It's something that will continue forever," London said. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
Looking towards the future, London shared that she will keep his spirit alive in all of her endeavors, noting, "Any and everything I do will always be attributed to him in my heart."