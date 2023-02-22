Angus Cloud, Caleb McLaughlin, Iris Apatow & Zaya Wade Star in Puma's New Must-See Campaign

Watch : Euphoria & Stranger Things Stars Discuss Their Puma Campaign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Puma's latest star-studded campaign is giving us the Euphoria and Stranger Things crossover we didn't know we needed.

The Forever.Classic. campaign, which pays homage to the sportswear label's timeless and iconic shoes and apparel, is fronted by Angus Cloud of Euphoria, Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things, Iris Apatow of The Bubble and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade. In the campaign, the stars are seen wearing all the most coveted Puma gear from suede sneakers to trendier takes on classic looks, like pairs with platform soles. The campaign, shot by Forbes 30 under 30 Art & Style select, Kendall Bessent, showcases a new wave of creatives sporting the most timeless Puma styles.

E! got a chance to chat with the stars about the new campaign, their favorite Puma looks, the correct way to lace up your Puma sneakers, iconic advice they've received in their careers and more. Scroll below to shop some classic Puma kicks and apparel, plus check out our interview with Angus, Zaya, Iris and Caleb.