Shop the PUMA x AMI Paris Capsule Collection Just in Time for Winter

PUMA and AMI Paris have once again joined forces to create the capsule collection of an elevated streetwear-lover's dreams. Now, you can shop all the chic looks on both AMI's website and PUMA's website and app.

The campaign, fronted by singer-songwriter and GIVĒON and model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse, incorporates pops of color and minimalist designs. Matching AMI's premium Parisian tailoring with PUMA's sportswear expertise, you get a unique, understated collection fit for everyday wear, with hoodies, half-zip sweaters, puffer jackets, bucket hats, track pants and more.

"My style is intentional and perfectly curated— this collection feels like it came directly from my closet," GIVĒON shares in a press release. "I enjoyed this experience so much, I felt honored that PUMA and AMI chose me to be the face of the campaign, both are amazing brands that align with who I am."

Keep scrolling to shop the effortlessly cool PUMA x AMI looks for yourself. You might even find your new favorite pair of timeless sneakers.