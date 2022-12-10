Shop the PUMA x AMI Paris Capsule Collection Just in Time for Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
PUMA and AMI Paris have once again joined forces to create the capsule collection of an elevated streetwear-lover's dreams. Now, you can shop all the chic looks on both AMI's website and PUMA's website and app.
The campaign, fronted by singer-songwriter and GIVĒON and model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse, incorporates pops of color and minimalist designs. Matching AMI's premium Parisian tailoring with PUMA's sportswear expertise, you get a unique, understated collection fit for everyday wear, with hoodies, half-zip sweaters, puffer jackets, bucket hats, track pants and more.
"My style is intentional and perfectly curated— this collection feels like it came directly from my closet," GIVĒON shares in a press release. "I enjoyed this experience so much, I felt honored that PUMA and AMI chose me to be the face of the campaign, both are amazing brands that align with who I am."
Keep scrolling to shop the effortlessly cool PUMA x AMI looks for yourself. You might even find your new favorite pair of timeless sneakers.
PUMA x AMI Slipstream Lo Sneakers
Meet your new favorite pair of sneakers. These Slipstream Lo Sneakers are the perfect everyday pair, without skimping out on the details. It's an elevated sneaker that features a combination of suede, leather and rubber soles with the PUMA and AMI logos at the tongue. It also comes with a pair of white laces that you can swap out for the black and white striped ones.
PUMA x AMI Hoodie
The PUMA x AMI hoodie features a drawstring hood and PUMA and AMI logo at the chest. The relaxed hoodie also comes in a bright orange shade and a classic white, all of which would make for the perfect elevated streetwear look.
PUMA x AMI Tee
A quality tee is a streetwear must, and this PUMA x AMI drop has the perfect heavy-weight t-shirt to add to your wardrobe. It comes in white, pink, orange and light blue and would look super cool with a pair of biker shorts or cargo pants and a pair of platform sneakers.
PUMA x AMI Half-Zip Sweatshirt
For a preppy sportswear look, snag this relaxed fit half-zip sweatshirt with drawstrings and the PUMA x AMI logo. It comes in three different colors, available on PUMA's website.
PUMA x AMI Women's Pants
A pair of wide-leg sweatpants are a great way to elevate your casual looks. Pair these PUMA x AMI pants with bodysuits, puffer vests, sweaters and more for a cozy and chic streetwear vibe.
PUMA x AMI Backpack
This quilted puffer backpack with the quintessential PUMA x AMI logo is perfect for your winter travels. It would also make a great gift for anyone who travels a lot, or simply likes elevated streetwear.