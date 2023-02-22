Exclusive

See the Chicago P.D. Cast Celebrate Their Milestone 200th Episode

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe and more cast members toast to the NBC drama's 200th episode and share their favorite memories from the last nine years.

Watch: Chicago P.D. Celebrates Its 200th Episode EXCLUSIVE

Sound the police siren because Chicago P.D. has reached a historic milestone.

The stars of the long-running NBC crime drama is toasting to their 200th episode, which airs Feb. 22, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the cast and crew celebration. 

The behind the scenes video features stars Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick John Flueger and Amy Morton reminiscing about working together for the past nine years, with Morton joking, "This is the longest relationship I've had outside my husband."

Hawkins made sure to honor the show's loyal fanbase.

"200 episodes later I'm extremely grateful that the Chi-hards and the people that still support the show are still in the pocket with us," he added. "Thank you, you're energy and enthusiasm is what keeps us alive."

Echoing Hawkins, Spiridakos noted, "Without our fans, we'd be nowhere."

She stated that "some of my most memorable moments are moments with the cast and the crew." And Beghe further praised the Chicago P.D. family not seen on screen, thanking them for making the show possible.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

"It goes without saying I love you all," Beghe shared. "I appreciate you."

Morton concluded, "Because we've been together so long it really is like a family. It's really fun to work with these people."

Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.'s 200th episode will follow Burgess (Squerciati) and Ruzek (Flueger) after they find themselves trapped aboard the busy "L" subway train after a brutal shooting. As they piece together the evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. 

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday's at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

