See the Chicago P.D. Cast Celebrate Their Milestone 200th Episode

Watch : Chicago P.D. Celebrates Its 200th Episode EXCLUSIVE

Sound the police siren because Chicago P.D. has reached a historic milestone.

The stars of the long-running NBC crime drama is toasting to their 200th episode, which airs Feb. 22, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the cast and crew celebration.

The behind the scenes video features stars Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick John Flueger and Amy Morton reminiscing about working together for the past nine years, with Morton joking, "This is the longest relationship I've had outside my husband."

Hawkins made sure to honor the show's loyal fanbase.

"200 episodes later I'm extremely grateful that the Chi-hards and the people that still support the show are still in the pocket with us," he added. "Thank you, you're energy and enthusiasm is what keeps us alive."

Echoing Hawkins, Spiridakos noted, "Without our fans, we'd be nowhere."

She stated that "some of my most memorable moments are moments with the cast and the crew." And Beghe further praised the Chicago P.D. family not seen on screen, thanking them for making the show possible.