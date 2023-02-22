CBS Just Renewed 9 of Your Favorite TV Shows—Including Survivor, CSI: Vegas and More

Whether you're a fan of reality TV, procedurals or game shows, CBS has you covered, renewing nine long-running series for next season. Find out which ones made the cut.

All access, indeed.

While CBS had already renewed a staggering 19 of its original programs for the 2023-2024 season, the network pulled another power move and revealed the fates of nine more of its shows on Feb. 21.

The latest batch of series returning for more include scripted dramas NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas as well as reality competitions Survivor, The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails. Game show Lingo, news staple 60 Minutes and true crime doc 48 Hours will also return.

Additionally, Justin Hartley's The Never Game has been picked up straight-to-series.

Jeff Probst previously celebrated Survivor's continued success ahead of season 44. "It's impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me," the showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in December. "It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It's much deeper. It's right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players."

He added, "It's about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good 'tribe member,' about being open to new ideas and new people."

photos
Meet the Cast of Survivor 44

The above now join previously renewed CBS shows GhostsFire Country, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd and The Equalizer, as well as Dick Wolf's FBI trio—FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted—to name a few.

Notably missing from the lineup is NCIS: Los Angeles, the franchise's first spinoff, which was canceled in January after 14 seasons. Its series finale will air May 14.

Keep reading to see which of your other favorite shows have been canceled or renewed, below...

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

PEACOCK
Renewed: The Traitors (Peacock)

Prepare to return to Scotland, as The Traitors has been renewed on Peacock.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady mops up another season! The Fox drama will have a third season.

epix
Canceled: Pennyworth (HBO Max)

A day after James Gunn revealed his vision for DC Studios, it was revealed that Pennyworth was canceled at HBO Max.

Prime Video
Renewed: Terminal List (Prime Video)

According to Deadline, Terminal List has been renewed for a second season. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also said to be in the works.

NBC
Ending: The Blacklist (NBC)

Season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last, NBC confirmed Feb. 1.

Pari Dukovic/FX
Canceled: Kindred (FX on Hulu)

Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, was canceled after one season. All eight episodes premiered on Dec. 13.

Warrick Page/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Gigolo (Showtime)

American Gigolo, the Jon Bernthal-starring adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season by Showtime.

Showtime
Canceled: Let The Right One In (Showtime)

Let the Right One In, Showtime's adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie of the same, has been canceled after one season. 

Hulu
Canceled: Reboot (Hulu)

The ensemble comedy starring Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer was canceled by Hulu after one season.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Renewed: La Brea (NBC)

NBC will be heading back to the Tar Pits! La Brea has reportedly been renewed for a third season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Return to Acapulco when season three premieres on Apple TV+.

Myles Aronowitz/STARZ
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost will have a fourth season at Starz.

Disney+
Canceled: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The mystery is over! The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons.

Starz
Ending: Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie's love story will come to an end with an eighth and final season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl will not have a third season on HBO Max. XOXO.

CBS
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

Paramount+ has enlisted another season of SEAL Team.

Tyler Golden/Netflix
Renewed: Selling the OC (Netflix)

Netflix is sold on two more seasons of the docusoap series.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu
Renewed: Shoresy (Hulu)

Hulu has been so good to us! The streamer renewed Shoresy for a season two.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Stations)

CBS Stations confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show will have new episodes through 2024.

United Artists/Getty Images
Renewed: Chucky (SyFy)

Chucky will slay for another season!

Estevan Oriol/FX
Ending: Mayans M.C. (FX)

Mayans M.C. will have its final ride with season five.

