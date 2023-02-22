CBS Just Renewed 9 of Your Favorite TV Shows—Including Survivor, CSI: Vegas and More

Watch : Marg Helgenberger Shares What's Ahead for CSI Character

All access, indeed.

While CBS had already renewed a staggering 19 of its original programs for the 2023-2024 season, the network pulled another power move and revealed the fates of nine more of its shows on Feb. 21.

The latest batch of series returning for more include scripted dramas NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas as well as reality competitions Survivor, The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails. Game show Lingo, news staple 60 Minutes and true crime doc 48 Hours will also return.

Additionally, Justin Hartley's The Never Game has been picked up straight-to-series.

Jeff Probst previously celebrated Survivor's continued success ahead of season 44. "It's impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me," the showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in December. "It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It's much deeper. It's right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players."

He added, "It's about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good 'tribe member,' about being open to new ideas and new people."