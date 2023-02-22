Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Party for Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio

Watch : Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

And it really makes me wonder…have you wished Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter Gio Grace Levine a happy birthday yet?

The Maroon 5 singer and model's little one turned 5 years old on Feb. 15, and her mom recently gave fans a glimpse into the birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram Stories Feb. 21, Behati posted footage of some fun activities with friends, including tubing down a small, snowy hill in the backyard and face painting. Showing off the spider design that she got, the runway star wrote, "We raged."

And sugar? Yes please! Behati also posted pictures of the rainbow, candy-filled cake she got for the party.

In addition to Gio, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, share daughter Dusty Rose, 6, and a newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed. News of the baby's arrival broke in January.

While Behati has given peeks into several aspects of her life over the past few months, she has kept much of her relationship with Adam private. In fact, he made an appearance on her Instagram for the first time in five months on Feb. 17, when she posted a picture of them playing an arcade game at what appeared to be a wedding for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and Alexis Novak.