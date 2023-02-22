Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Party for Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio

And it really makes me wonder…have you wished Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter Gio Grace Levine a happy birthday yet?
The Maroon 5 singer and model's little one turned 5 years old on Feb. 15, and her mom recently gave fans a glimpse into the birthday celebrations.
Taking to Instagram Stories Feb. 21, Behati posted footage of some fun activities with friends, including tubing down a small, snowy hill in the backyard and face painting. Showing off the spider design that she got, the runway star wrote, "We raged."
And sugar? Yes please! Behati also posted pictures of the rainbow, candy-filled cake she got for the party.
In addition to Gio, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, share daughter Dusty Rose, 6, and a newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed. News of the baby's arrival broke in January.
While Behati has given peeks into several aspects of her life over the past few months, she has kept much of her relationship with Adam private. In fact, he made an appearance on her Instagram for the first time in five months on Feb. 17, when she posted a picture of them playing an arcade game at what appeared to be a wedding for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and Alexis Novak.
Adam made headlines in September after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that they'd had an affair, sharing screenshots of what appeared to be direct messages from him. The musician later addressed the allegations in a statement posted to Instagram Stories.
"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote on Sept. 20. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
And Adam noted his family is his top priority.
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he added. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."