That '90s Show Star Ashley Aufderheide Keeps These $4 Eye Masks in Her Bag

There's a new '90s it-girl in town, and her name is Ashley Aufderheide.

The 17-year-old actress stars in Netflix's hit That '90s Show, the follow-up series to the beloved That '70s Show. Ashley portrays Gwen Runck, a powerhouse leader and rebellious girl-next-door. Her bold, energetic and confident character isn't limited to the screen, though. As a full-time student and actress who values health, wellness and beauty both inside and out, Ashley leads her own life with a lot of care and confidence, too, which shines in her thoughtful must-have's that she keeps in her bag while on set or studying.

When it comes to feeling like her best self, Ashley shares, "Recently, I was diagnosed as iron deficient and I was always feeling tired and weak. I had to change my diet, sleep more and stay hydrated. Now I'm back to feeling myself again! And beauty maintenance— if I don't stick to a skin care routine, I definitely see a big difference."

The star shared more insight with E! on the fashion and beauty favorites that she keeps in her bag, on set and while she's studying, at all times, from a $4 undereye masks to a splurge-worthy miracle balm that gives her "hydrated and plump" skin like none other. Scroll below to shop Ashley's picks for yourself.