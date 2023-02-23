That '90s Show Star Ashley Aufderheide Keeps These $4 Eye Masks in Her Bag

We interviewed Ashley Aufderheide because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a new '90s it-girl in town, and her name is Ashley Aufderheide.
The 17-year-old actress stars in Netflix's hit That '90s Show, the follow-up series to the beloved That '70s Show. Ashley portrays Gwen Runck, a powerhouse leader and rebellious girl-next-door. Her bold, energetic and confident character isn't limited to the screen, though. As a full-time student and actress who values health, wellness and beauty both inside and out, Ashley leads her own life with a lot of care and confidence, too, which shines in her thoughtful must-have's that she keeps in her bag while on set or studying.
When it comes to feeling like her best self, Ashley shares, "Recently, I was diagnosed as iron deficient and I was always feeling tired and weak. I had to change my diet, sleep more and stay hydrated. Now I'm back to feeling myself again! And beauty maintenance— if I don't stick to a skin care routine, I definitely see a big difference."
The star shared more insight with E! on the fashion and beauty favorites that she keeps in her bag, on set and while she's studying, at all times, from a $4 undereye masks to a splurge-worthy miracle balm that gives her "hydrated and plump" skin like none other. Scroll below to shop Ashley's picks for yourself.
Balmain Women's Blue B-Army Small Iridescent Leather Shopping Bag
This Balmain shopping bag exudes "futuristic edginess," according Ashley.
For a smaller bag option, Ashley loves the Oscar de la Renta hydrangea printed bag, which she describes as "carrying around a bouquet of flowers."
Eye Got This Under Eye Mask
"I'm in total Bliss right now," Ashley shares. "Bliss has the happiest looking products ever! The Bliss blackhead breakdown and 'eye got this' eye pads for de-puffing will be the ultimate during press and exams when I'm up late at night studying— stressful! I remember using Bliss shampoo and conditioner when I was little. Whenever I didn't want to wash my hair, my mom would say, 'It's time for Bliss with a kiss' and that's how she got me to wash my hair."
Date Nut Brûlée Organic Nourishing Miracle Balm
When asked what product she loves that simply doesn't get enough hype, Ashley responds, "The Date Nut Brûlée by Loli. It's definitely a splurge, but worth it. I slathered it on my face the night before the "That 90s Show" premier. I woke up and my skin was super hydrated and plump like I had come for a facial! And it's food grade – you could literally eat it, but I never actually tasted it!"
Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream
A beauty product that Ashley always buys two of?
"Anything from Living Proof," she says. "My hair gets so dry so easily. Living Proof smooth styling cream or smooth styling serum, the dry shampoo, the anti frizz— I'm obsessed with all of it! And it smells really, really amazing."
Rimmel Scandaleyes Retroglam Mascara
When it comes to products she always keeps on set, Ashley points out this particular Retroglam mascara by Rimmel, naturally.
"Hey, I'm a '90s girl now," she says. "Isn't that kind of retro?"
Effaclar Facial Wipes For Oily Skin
"Effaclar oil-free cleansing towelettes from La Roche-Posay," Ashley shares another on-set must-have. "Sometimes I have to change or refresh my makeup 2-3 times in one day! These don't irritate my skin and they really get the makeup off."
Goop Lip Balm
"I always have my GOOP Clear Clean Nourishing Lip Balm," Ashley says. "I can't live without it; I put it on between classes, between takes— essentially all the time."
Hand and Nail Treatment Cream
"Between washing, sanitizing and frigid winter temperatures, my hands get so dry," Ashley explains of this Clarins hand and nail cream. "This 1 oz. size tube doesn't hog up all the space in my bag, goes a long way, and smells great. It's a must-have."
JANE Collection
"Nothing completes the outfit like a great pair of sunnies, Ashley says. "I love Elisa Johnson's happy colors, great style and don't-feel-guilty-for-spending price. My favorite styles are Jane in Blue Tortoise, Gigi in Gloss Blue, and Maya in Gloss Black."
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family
As Ashley preps for college, she, of course, keeps a book or two on hand.
"This book written by Robert Kolker was assigned in my AP Psychology class. It's the story of a family's struggles with schizophrenia along with the science behind it. I couldn't put the book down and it sparked my desire to study psychology in college."
The Corker Sneaker
"These sneakers are light and comfy, so I love having a pair with me when I need to take off my five inch heels and go…. fast!" Ashley explains. "The cork color goes with everything, the ribbon laces are too cute, and the brand's eco-conscious story is beyond inspirational."
Recess
"At first I tried this infused sparkling water because I thought the pastel color can was cool," Ashley explains. "Now I love Recess because it's refreshing and calming. Pomegranate hibiscus and blackberry chai are my favorite flavors (they also have the prettiest color cans)."