Shop the Best Under $60 Denim Jeans From Levi's, Abercrombie, H&M, Urban Outfitters & More

As you prep your wardrobe for the spring, don't forget one of the most important closet staples— a reliable pair of denim jeans.
While there's been a huge shift in denim jean styles— skinny jeans, who?— one truth remains. Jeans should be comfortable, flattering, versatile and, of course, a good pair should not break the bank. There are tons of great and not-so-great pairs out there, so we're taking the guesswork out of jean shopping with this roundup up the best jeans, all under $60. Whether you prefer a low-rise, baggy jean or a vintage-inspired pair that is more fitted, we've included all sorts of styles that will solve all your outfit woes.
Scroll below and shop some amazing, affordable jeans from Levi's, Abercrombie, H&M, Urban Outfitters and more.
90s Straight High Jeans
These '90s-inspired high-rise jeans are made with thick cotton denim, and they're super comfortable and flattering. One reviewer shares, "Best jeans ever. Snug fit and stiff fabric with amazing quality that retains shape and color in the wash."
Extra High-Waisted Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans for Women
These high-waisted, slightly ripped, wide-leg jeans range from sizes 0 through 30, and have so many positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love my new jeans, because of the wide leg and color. This style should come in other colors as well. The fit is also on point." Plus, you can use code SWEET to get this Old Navy pair for just $36.
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
For an edgier and trendier pair of jeans that will add an eye-catching vibe to any outfit, these low rise, distressed, baggy jeans from Abercrombie will do the trick. One reviewer shares, "Perfectly baggy jeans! They can sit mid-rise on the waist (wouldn't quite consider it low) or can sit high rise (right at belly button) with a belt. I typically wear regular length being 5'5, but ordered the short on a whim because it was the only length left in my size. I can get away with the short length when wearing sandals, boots, heels, etc. Worth the purchase!"
BDG '90s Mid-Rise Bootcut Jean
These mid-rise bootcut jeans range from sizes 24 through 40, and they just the right amount of bagginess and flare, while still looking super flattering. One reviewer raves, "These are my favorite jeans I have ever had. I want them to be restocked so bad. I hope you purchase if you're thinking about it!! I do like baggy oversized so I got a 26 but I also have the 25 and both give me two different fits!"
Plus Vintage Wash Split Hem Jeans
These vintage wash split hem jeans are so comfortable and flattering, and easy to pair with anything. Whether you dress it up with heels and a bodysuit or go more casual with sneakers and a simple t-shirt, you'll look and feel as stylish as ever. Plus, they're only $28!
PacSun Eco Light Blue Slit High Waisted Bootcut Jeans
These bootcut jeans are high-rise and slim through the hip for the most flattering fit. The bootcut leg is elevated with the slits, and would look great with a pair of platform sneakers, boots or heels. One reviewer calles them "snug and flattering."
Women's Heritage High-Rise Loose Straight
These loose-fitted, high-rise jeans come in dark grey denim or a light blue wash. The Levi's range from sizes 2 through 28 plus, and are only $31 on Amazon! One reviewer shares, "Where have these jeans been all my adult life? They are SO comfy, with the perfect amount of stretch! The loose leg is giving me 90's vibes (I've been wearing them with my platform Doc Martens) and the length is perfect for this 5'9" gal. I carry most of my weight in my tummy, and I love how they hold me in yet still are so comfortable. Size 14 is what I ordered. The denim feels premium, too. Not too lightweight or too heavy. I'm obsessed!"
Pocket Cargo Jeans
These pocket cargo jeans are versatile and trendy. We love the relaxed look, and the fact that it's 50% off at Mango. Pair the cargo jeans with sweater vests, sneakers and more!
The Drop Women's Ian Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Side Slit Detail
These Amazon The Drop relaxed straight-leg jeans have a cute side slit detail. The pair is available in white and vintage medium indigo, and runs from sizes 24 through 42. One reviewer shares, "I am usually a size 27 and that's the size I ordered. They fit almost perfectly, there's just a bit of a gap at my waist in the back. I don't mind it. These are super comfy."
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
These Levi's low-rise jeans are the perfect vintage-inspired pair. They have a true and relaxed fit, and are on sale at Amazon for just $48. One reviewer shares, "These jeans are perfect! I love the color and the fit. Incredibly comfortable and flattering. Although not tight, they make my small butt look nice. I like that they have room to move comfortably in. They are my new favorite pair of jeans. I needed jeans that were casual, but also could be dressed up a bit. They're great to dress up or down as they are without rips or tears."
