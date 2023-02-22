Shop the Best Under $60 Denim Jeans From Levi's, Abercrombie, H&M, Urban Outfitters & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As you prep your wardrobe for the spring, don't forget one of the most important closet staples— a reliable pair of denim jeans.

While there's been a huge shift in denim jean styles— skinny jeans, who?— one truth remains. Jeans should be comfortable, flattering, versatile and, of course, a good pair should not break the bank. There are tons of great and not-so-great pairs out there, so we're taking the guesswork out of jean shopping with this roundup up the best jeans, all under $60. Whether you prefer a low-rise, baggy jean or a vintage-inspired pair that is more fitted, we've included all sorts of styles that will solve all your outfit woes.

Scroll below and shop some amazing, affordable jeans from Levi's, Abercrombie, H&M, Urban Outfitters and more.