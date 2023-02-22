Becky G Reveals How Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Challenges Her in the Best Way

Watch : Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget

Becky G's words of wisdom on love will be music to your ears.

After all, the "Mamiii" singer is still radiating with joy from her her recent engagement to soccer star Sebastian Lletget, who popped the big question in December after seven years together.

"Seb's like, 'You sure you don't want to take your ring off?'" Becky gushed in an interview with E! News while promoting her partnership with Patrón. "I want to look at it all the time and I want it right there."

Of course, the 25-year-old's diamond sparkler is just the icing on the cake, as she shared insight into what truly makes her relationship special.

"Me and Sebas are partners in this life," she said. "When we got together, we were very young and we've only really brought out the best in each other, even if it's been really challenging sometimes. That's what you hope for in a partner, someone who can be a reflection of all your greatest attributes but also the things you need to work on about yourself."