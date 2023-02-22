Becky G Reveals How Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Challenges Her in the Best Way

Becky G's words of wisdom on love will be music to your ears.
After all, the "Mamiii" singer is still radiating with joy from her her recent engagement to soccer star Sebastian Lletget, who popped the big question in December after seven years together.
"Seb's like, 'You sure you don't want to take your ring off?'" Becky gushed in an interview with E! News while promoting her partnership with Patrón. "I want to look at it all the time and I want it right there."
Of course, the 25-year-old's diamond sparkler is just the icing on the cake, as she shared insight into what truly makes her relationship special.
"Me and Sebas are partners in this life," she said. "When we got together, we were very young and we've only really brought out the best in each other, even if it's been really challenging sometimes. That's what you hope for in a partner, someone who can be a reflection of all your greatest attributes but also the things you need to work on about yourself."
As for how the 30-year-old sports star has pushed Becky out of her comfort zone? Well, she revealed he's a champion of self-love and self-care.
"I grew up in a culture where we are natural-born givers," she explained. "But having a partner who would call me out and say, 'I want you to match that energy towards yourself.' He would challenge me, like, 'Hey babe, I think you should go out and have a meal by yourself.'"
At first, Becky admitted she thought the suggestion was depressing but realized "it shouldn't be."
For the "Mayores" singer, her romance with the athlete is one in which they are equals and embrace each other's "true, authentic" selves.
"What this represents for me is that: You choose me, I choose you, we choose us," she noted. "It's not about me, it's about we. And that's really beautiful when you're happy when someone makes you happy. To be able to share in that is one of the most beautiful things to experience."
In addition, Becky has formed friendships with other superstar singers that match the same positive energy as her relationship. And this year she's focusing on celebrating her journey—no matter where it takes her—which was sage advice she received from Karol G.
"She was like, 'If I don't celebrate my own wins, no one else will. So I'm going to celebrate every single step along the way,'" Becky recalled. "And you'll see my girl throws a party for just about everything. Everything is a vacation, everything is a trip, celebrating life."
As she put it, "Maybe we all just need a little bit of that to celebrate our wins."
And there's no better time to start than now, with Becky noting the perfect timing of National Margarita Day and her Patrón collab. The brand is celebrating the holiday with a new AI tool—the Patrón Dream Margarita generator—that allows users to create a personalized margarita in three easy steps.
"Take advantage and say, 'Today, I'm going to celebrate margaritas and me,'" she quipped. "Living in the now, that's how you overcome yourself because we do get in our own ways. It takes a little bit of time but you're not alone in that."