Selena Gomez's Pre-Flight Beauty Routine Will Influence Your Next Travel Day

We can't calm down over Selena Gomez's latest TikTok.
Before heading to the airport for an early-morning flight, the Rare Beauty founder shared a glimpse inside her beauty routine and how she prepares for a day of traveling. And like the relatable celebrity she is, Selena began her Feb. 19 video shortly after waking up for her 6 a.m. flight, complete with eye-rubbing and yawning. It's safe to say we've all been there!
A few spritzes of Mario Badescu's facial mist helped to awaken her senses with its aromatic scent of aloe, herbs and rosewater. After the quick pick-me-up, Selena then focused on her skincare, which we all know is key when traveling since the overhead air conditioners can dry out the skin.
First, the "Good For You" singer washed her face with iS Clinical's Cleansing Complex and followed up with Rare Beauty's Hydrating Under Eye Patches. While the eye patches continued to work their magic, Selena toned her skin and then massaged two different serums into her face and neck.
When it came to the singer's makeup, she kept it simple and fuss-free. After all, she's going to be stuck on a plane.
But to perk up her under eyes a bit more, she dabbed a few dots of Rare Beauty's Positive Light Under Eye Brightener (which has received the stamp of approval from our editors!) and finished off her look with her brand's Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist.
And while the Only Murders in the Building star's followers related to her pre-flight routine in the comments section, they also gushed over her use of BFF Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" song.
One fan wrote, "Her using her best friend's audio is so iconic," to which another replied, "The cardigan song, the grwm, the perfectionnnnnnn."
Selena's TikTok comes just a few days after she shared an empowering message about self-love following a discussion surrounding her appearance.
"I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena said during a Live TikTok on Feb. 16. "And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like s--t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself."
The actress, who explained her weight can fluctuate due to the medication she takes for her health-related circumstances, added, "My medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."
Selena signed off with a special message to her fans and an important reminder for everyone.
"Thanks for supporting me and understanding," she shared, "and if not, go away 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for body or anything."