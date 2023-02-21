Selena Gomez's Pre-Flight Beauty Routine Will Influence Your Next Travel Day

Watch : Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok

We can't calm down over Selena Gomez's latest TikTok.

Before heading to the airport for an early-morning flight, the Rare Beauty founder shared a glimpse inside her beauty routine and how she prepares for a day of traveling. And like the relatable celebrity she is, Selena began her Feb. 19 video shortly after waking up for her 6 a.m. flight, complete with eye-rubbing and yawning. It's safe to say we've all been there!

A few spritzes of Mario Badescu's facial mist helped to awaken her senses with its aromatic scent of aloe, herbs and rosewater. After the quick pick-me-up, Selena then focused on her skincare, which we all know is key when traveling since the overhead air conditioners can dry out the skin.

First, the "Good For You" singer washed her face with iS Clinical's Cleansing Complex and followed up with Rare Beauty's Hydrating Under Eye Patches. While the eye patches continued to work their magic, Selena toned her skin and then massaged two different serums into her face and neck.