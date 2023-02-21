Sex and the City's Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and More Honor Late Willie Garson on His Birthday

Sex and the City's stars are paying tribute to the late Willie Garson.
Kristin Davis took to Instagram Feb. 20—what would've been the actor's 59th birthday—and reflected on the love he had for so many, including his friends and son Nathen Garson.
"Today is Willie's Birthday," the actress, 57, wrote of her friend, who played Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, its spinoff movies and its revival And Just Like That.... "I celebrate all that he has left behind. His incredibly kind and whip smart son @nathen_garson and so many friends with wonderful memories. We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts. I can only imagine how Nathen and the rest of the family are coping."
Kristin, who portrays Charlotte York, also shared some life lessons and described the qualities and memories of Willie she'll always hold dear.
"I never take my health for granted. And I try to remember to connect and appreciate the people in my life in real time," she added. "We miss your humor and silliness on the set and I miss our conversations about our kids. Hope you are flying free dear Willie. And love you @nathen_garson."
Along with her message, Kristin posted a throwback photo of the duo as well as a quote from a tribute she had originally shared shortly after Willie's passing, which read, "I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood."
Kristin wasn't the only one from the cast to honor Willie on his birthday. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, did too.
"Dear Willie, I am thinking of you today on your birthday," the actress, 56, captioned an old photo of them on Instagram. "I miss you. I miss your sweetness, your snarky sense of humor and and your sublime talent. I miss you when we are shooting. I miss you when not. We are so lucky to have known you but just wish so much you were still here."
Mario Cantone, whose character Anthony Marentino was married to Willie's Stanford, shared a moving message as well.
"Happy Birthday my Big Screen Husband #williegarson," the actor, 63, wrote on Instagram. "You are missed and loved in so many ways. An incredible partner, father and friend. You are in my heart and mind through all of it."
Willie died at the age of 57 in September 2021. According to an obituary published by The New York Times, he passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
In a tribute posted to Instagram shortly after his death, Sarah Jessica Parker described the pain of losing Willie.
"It's been unbearable," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."
While And Just Like That… said goodbye to Willie last season, Mario recently shared how the show continues to honor him.
"We miss him terribly. We really do," he told E! News earlier this month. "He's definitely talked about in the next season. We keep him alive. I miss him a lot."