Sex and the City's Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and More Honor Late Willie Garson on His Birthday

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Sex and the City's stars are paying tribute to the late Willie Garson.

Kristin Davis took to Instagram Feb. 20—what would've been the actor's 59th birthday—and reflected on the love he had for so many, including his friends and son Nathen Garson.

"Today is Willie's Birthday," the actress, 57, wrote of her friend, who played Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, its spinoff movies and its revival And Just Like That.... "I celebrate all that he has left behind. His incredibly kind and whip smart son @nathen_garson and so many friends with wonderful memories. We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts. I can only imagine how Nathen and the rest of the family are coping."

Kristin, who portrays Charlotte York, also shared some life lessons and described the qualities and memories of Willie she'll always hold dear.

"I never take my health for granted. And I try to remember to connect and appreciate the people in my life in real time," she added. "We miss your humor and silliness on the set and I miss our conversations about our kids. Hope you are flying free dear Willie. And love you @nathen_garson."