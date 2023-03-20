How to Nail the White Eyeliner Trend Taking Over TikTok, According to Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

TikTok's buzziest makeup hack is guaranteed to be easy on the eyes.

The social media platform's biggest beauty trend is all about applying white eyeliner to the waterline of the eyes to brighten and widen them. And thanks to influencer Alix Earle, whose signature style includes drawing white on her lower lash line, the old-school makeup technique has been given a new life.

And while the TikToker applies her white eyeliner effortlessly, it's not quite as easy to pull off IRL—especially as the white shade can appear stark and cartoonish. That's why we called in an expert on how to achieve the viral beauty trend: Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who frequently uses the white eyeliner method on the pop star.

"Gaga and I have been using this trick for years for performances to open up the eyes to the audience from afar," Sarah exclusively told E! News. "It's great when you want that doll eye look."