Watch Florence Pugh Meet Lisa Rinna After 3 Years of Online Friendship

Lisa Rinna's lips were made for talking—to Florence Pugh.
After direct messaging on Instagram for three years, the Don't Worry Darling star and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum met in person for the first time at the Harris Reed fashion show Feb. 16.
After a reporter asked the pair if they'd ever met before in a video posted to Lisa's Instagram page that same night, Lisa replied "No!"
This prompted Florence to chime in, "Never. But we know each other really well."
The Days of Our Lives alum echoed the 27-year-old's sentiments expressing her affection for the actress.
"We love each other," Lisa said." I love her so much!"
And then the pair explained how their DM friendship came to be—and as it turns out Florence is a big Housewives fan.
"Yes I do, indeed I do," the Midsommar star said when asked if she watched Lisa's series, revealing, "You know we've been messaging for the last three years."
Florence added, of seeing the Bravo star at the event, "I was like, 'Oh! Friend!'"
Lisa and Florence's IRL meet-up comes just as the Bravo star is departing RHOBH after eight seasons. The 59-year-old announced her exit in January, explaining that her decision to leave was mutual between herself and the network, following her contract expiring at the end of the recently aired season 12.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Lisa told E! News in a statement at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Meanwhile, Florence recently sparked romance rumors with Charlie Gooch, who professionally goes by Guy Gooch. The two were photographed holding hands while taking a Valentine's Day stroll in London Feb. 14.
The speculation comes several months after she and Zach Braff split in 2022 after three years together. And while the exes have remained friends since their breakup, last year the Little Women star shared why they kept their split private for months before confirming the news.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence told Harper's BAZAAR in August. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."