Watch Florence Pugh Meet Lisa Rinna After 3 Years of Online Friendship

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gets Candid About RHOBH Exit & Infamous Aspen Trip

Lisa Rinna's lips were made for talking—to Florence Pugh.

After direct messaging on Instagram for three years, the Don't Worry Darling star and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum met in person for the first time at the Harris Reed fashion show Feb. 16.

After a reporter asked the pair if they'd ever met before in a video posted to Lisa's Instagram page that same night, Lisa replied "No!"

This prompted Florence to chime in, "Never. But we know each other really well."

The Days of Our Lives alum echoed the 27-year-old's sentiments expressing her affection for the actress.

"We love each other," Lisa said." I love her so much!"

And then the pair explained how their DM friendship came to be—and as it turns out Florence is a big Housewives fan.

"Yes I do, indeed I do," the Midsommar star said when asked if she watched Lisa's series, revealing, "You know we've been messaging for the last three years."

Florence added, of seeing the Bravo star at the event, "I was like, 'Oh! Friend!'"