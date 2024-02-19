See Ryan Seacrest and 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Aubrey Paige's Road to Romance

Kelly Ripa wasn't sure Ryan Seacrest was going to find The One.
As she joked on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2022, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"
But that was before she met his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige.
Aubrey, 26, and Ryan, 49, struck up a romance nearly three years ago, with Aubrey admitting on Instagram, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."
And in 2022, he finally introduced her to his former co-host Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to glowing reviews. "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," Kelly told Ryan on air. "I am so fond of her." She even recalled joking to Aubrey, "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."
The pair went on to make their red carpet debut in June 2022, posing for photos together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary Halftime.
And although Ryan—who is set to take on Wheel of Fortune hosting duties—keeps details of their romance private, Aubrey will occasionally give fans a glimpse inside their relationship. Take, for instance, last Valentine's Day when she shared several photos of the couple, including intimate shots of them enjoying time at the beach and on dinner dates.
What else do they love to do together? Well, Aubrey—who lists her passions as screenwriting, travel, fashion and fitness—revealed their favorite foodie adventures in the kitchen, posting silly matching photos of the duo. As she wrote, "Hello and welcome to our test kitchen… where two people obsessed with food try to teach other how to cook."
Sharing her philosophy that "a great weekend always involves cooking with a view," she noted that her hidden talents are "DJing, Sous-chef'ing, taste testing and documenting the entire process all at the same time."
As for the recipe behind their romance? Read on for a deep dive into their relationship.
This story was first published on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:04 p.m. PT.