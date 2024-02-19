See Ryan Seacrest and 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Aubrey Paige's Road to Romance

Watch : Ryan Seacrest's GF Honors His Last Day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa wasn't sure Ryan Seacrest was going to find The One.

As she joked on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2022, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"

But that was before she met his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige.

Aubrey, 26, and Ryan, 49, struck up a romance nearly three years ago, with Aubrey admitting on Instagram, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

And in 2022, he finally introduced her to his former co-host Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to glowing reviews. "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," Kelly told Ryan on air. "I am so fond of her." She even recalled joking to Aubrey, "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."