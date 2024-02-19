See Ryan Seacrest and 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Aubrey Paige's Road to Romance

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Page gave fans a rare look inside their romance when they stepped out at New York Fashion Week. Now, see photos of the couple on date nights, out in New York and more.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 19, 2024 12:00 PM
Watch: Ryan Seacrest's GF Honors His Last Day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa wasn't sure Ryan Seacrest was going to find The One.

As she joked on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2022, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"

But that was before she met his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige.

Aubrey, 26, and Ryan, 49, struck up a romance nearly three years ago, with Aubrey admitting on Instagram, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man." 

And in 2022, he finally introduced her to his former co-host Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to glowing reviews. "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," Kelly told Ryan on air. "I am so fond of her." She even recalled joking to Aubrey, "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

photos
Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

The pair went on to make their red carpet debut in June 2022, posing for photos together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary Halftime.

And although Ryan—who is set to take on Wheel of Fortune hosting duties—keeps details of their romance private, Aubrey will occasionally give fans a glimpse inside their relationship. Take, for instance, last Valentine's Day when she shared several photos of the couple, including intimate shots of them enjoying time at the beach and on dinner dates. 

Instagram

What else do they love to do together? Well, Aubrey—who lists her passions as screenwriting, travel, fashion and fitness—revealed their favorite foodie adventures in the kitchen, posting silly matching photos of the duo. As she wrote, "Hello and welcome to our test kitchen… where two people obsessed with food try to teach other how to cook." 

Sharing her philosophy that "a great weekend always involves cooking with a view," she noted that her hidden talents are "DJing, Sous-chef'ing, taste testing and documenting the entire process all at the same time."

As for the recipe behind their romance? Read on for a deep dive into their relationship.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Suit Up

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige took over New York Fashion Week in coordinating outfits.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

This story was first published on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:04 p.m. PT.

