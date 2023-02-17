Shop the Cutest Fashion & Decor to Get in on the Internet's Favorite Cloud-Inspired Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Every now and then, an internet trend is born that we're simply enthralled by. When it comes to fashion and decor, especially, trends are always emerging. While they might be hard to keep up with, there's one in particular that we've been obsessed with lately.
Allow us to introduce you to the cloud-inspired, "puffy" trend. From mugs and jackets to headbands and shorts, the "puffy" trend has been flooding our social media feeds, and we cannot get enough of it. The trend, whether it's seen on clothing or kitchenware, is dreamy, idyllic and simply beautiful to look at. Seriously, just check out this adorable "puffy" mug on Etsy that will make your morning coffee or tea all the more enjoyable.
Scroll below to snag a few of our favorite finds to get in on the "puffy" trend!
Cute Cup Pastel
This adorable "puffy" mug is available on Etsy in white, pink, blue, silver and yellow, and we can't decide which one to buy. Just imagine how much better and brighter your morning would be as you sip coffee or tea out of this mug?!
One Etsy reviewer shares, "It's so cute! It's exactly what I expected. The photo doesn't do it Justice, the colors are a lot brighter in person."
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
These platform cloud slippers are not only super comfortable, but they're also so trendy! They have thick, cushioned soles, and one reviewer describes, "I absolutely LOVE these slides! They are so comfy! They are super cushiony, so you feel like your walking in one of those thick foam matts designed for standing long periods of time. I have flat feet, like absolutely no arch, and I have constant foot pain. These are so much more comfortable to walk around in than being barefoot."
Fuinloth Women's Padded Vest
Obviously, the "puffy" trend seeps its way into fashion, so you know we had to include a puffer jacket. This cute and affordable padded vest from Amazon has a flattering cropped look, and it's currently on sale for just $28.
One Amazon reviewer shares, "Very pleased with this purchase. The vest is lightweight and comfortable. It has a sturdy zipper and adjustable draw strings to singe at the waist for more shape."
WENSHUO Chubby Jewelry Tray
This puffy cloud jewelry tray is super cute and functional. It's the perfect decorative piece that you can use to organize jewelry, makeup and more!
Women Padded Shoulder Bag
This padded shoulder bag is spacious and stylish, and the quilted look gives it such a cozy vibe. The tote is available on Amazon in an array of colors, and one reviewer shares, "Love this bag, I get so many compliments, too."
Zkptops Sponge Headband
This TikTok-favorite puffy headband is super cute and functional. You can wear it when applying makeup or doing your skincare. One reviewer shares, "I've always been a headband girly and when this type of headband went viral I knew I had to get one. 10/10. It's comfortable and cute. Keeps my hair in place without creasing it while I'm getting ready. It doesn't hurt my head like some headbands do."
Cream Quilted Runner Shorts
These quilted, puffy shorts are so soft and comfortable, you'll feel like you're wearing a cloud— which is, of course, the point. They're on sale for just $9, too!
