Shop the Cutest Fashion & Decor to Get in on the Internet's Favorite Cloud-Inspired Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Every now and then, an internet trend is born that we're simply enthralled by. When it comes to fashion and decor, especially, trends are always emerging. While they might be hard to keep up with, there's one in particular that we've been obsessed with lately.

Allow us to introduce you to the cloud-inspired, "puffy" trend. From mugs and jackets to headbands and shorts, the "puffy" trend has been flooding our social media feeds, and we cannot get enough of it. The trend, whether it's seen on clothing or kitchenware, is dreamy, idyllic and simply beautiful to look at. Seriously, just check out this adorable "puffy" mug on Etsy that will make your morning coffee or tea all the more enjoyable.

Scroll below to snag a few of our favorite finds to get in on the "puffy" trend!