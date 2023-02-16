Spotlight on Our Place: Why Everyone’s Buying the Cult-Fave Pots, Pans & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You know what's exhausting? Cooking. You know what's really exhausting? Cleaning. You know what almost never seems worth it? Shopping, prepping, cooking, and then spending the meal you made being anxious about having to do the dishes after.
Does this sound familiar? If it doesn't, well, congrats on having an in-home chef, or possibly being super-human. But for the rest of us, there's a brand to know about: Our Place. I didn't learn about it until last year, and am deeply obsessed with it now.
Their line of cookware, bakeware, and serveware may not be enormous, but it's all intentionally designed. It's made with sustainably sourced, recycled, and/or handcrafted materials as much as possible. On top of that, each set is essentially designed to stack with itself and anything else, which makes storing things in small places a breeze.
Most of Our Place's collections are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which means reheating and cleaning super easy, too. For any items that are hand wash recommended (i.e., The Perfect Pot, which I have jokingly told people I'm dating), they cook so quickly and thoroughly and clean so easily that it's barely an inconvenience.
Below, meet a few of Our Place's most popular items — including the Always Pan, which frequently sells out on their website!
Our Place Perfect Pot
I moved into my new apartment in mid-December, and got this for myself as a housewarming gift. I have, and this is not an exaggeration, not used any other pot since. It can boil, bake, crisp, steam, and makes a lovely presentation (even if it's for myself). The interior is beyond smooth, and the exterior works well with my gas stove. On top of that, the lid offers two different steam release options, so you don't need to worry about letting too much air in or out.
Our Place Always Pan
I received this as a gift from my mom, and was extremely skeptical. And then I started to use it. And then I got rid of most of my other pans. (Unclear why I had so many in the first place.) The cult favorite Always Pan cooks so quickly, seamlessly, and evenly, and is easy to clean, too. Plus, it comes with a nesting spatula and steamer basket, so you automatically have the accessories on hand to get creative in the kitchen.
Our Place Main Plates
So many aesthetically pleasing brands have flooded the market as of late, which makes it tough to differentiate between what looks good and what is good. I can say from experience: These gorgeous (and sizable) plates are the latter. Per the brand, the main plates are "hand-painted, porcelain, [and] easy-stacking," and "have a lip to keep all the messy stuff where it belongs." They're dishwasher and microwave safe, too.
Our Place Side Plates
I'll let Our Place speak for itself here: The accompanying side plates are "stackable, scratch-resistant, and [have] a lip to keep any messy oils contained." On top of that, they're "handmade from a blend of recycled and virgin porcelain," which makes these little wonders "great on the eyes and on the planet."
Our Place Drinking Glasses Set
"Sustainably made from recycled glass and sand, and naturally dyed with elements from the earth," Our Place's drinking classes are "substantial" — but also designed to stack easily for saving space in smaller places.
Our Place Side Bowls
Hand-painted porcelain? Check. Super stackable to save space (and the hassle of storage)? Check. Deep enough to be ideal for soups, cereals, and ice cream alike? You know it. Honestly, what hasn't this brand thought of?
Our Place Ovenware Set
If your answer to my above question was "stuff that goes in the oven," think again! They've recently introduced an ovenware quintet that just might make you legitimately excited to cook. Per the brand, "The set includes an ultra-versatile oven pan for baking and roasting that also works as a stovetop griddle (!!!)," plus "The Bakers," which are "a trio of stoneware baking dishes," plus and a nontoxic, reusable oven mat to go with it. True to form, Our Place "designed all of it to fit neatly together to maximize storage. Now all you have to do is turn your oven on!"
