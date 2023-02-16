Spotlight on Our Place: Why Everyone’s Buying the Cult-Fave Pots, Pans & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You know what's exhausting? Cooking. You know what's really exhausting? Cleaning. You know what almost never seems worth it? Shopping, prepping, cooking, and then spending the meal you made being anxious about having to do the dishes after.

Does this sound familiar? If it doesn't, well, congrats on having an in-home chef, or possibly being super-human. But for the rest of us, there's a brand to know about: Our Place. I didn't learn about it until last year, and am deeply obsessed with it now.

Their line of cookware, bakeware, and serveware may not be enormous, but it's all intentionally designed. It's made with sustainably sourced, recycled, and/or handcrafted materials as much as possible. On top of that, each set is essentially designed to stack with itself and anything else, which makes storing things in small places a breeze.

Most of Our Place's collections are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which means reheating and cleaning super easy, too. For any items that are hand wash recommended (i.e., The Perfect Pot, which I have jokingly told people I'm dating), they cook so quickly and thoroughly and clean so easily that it's barely an inconvenience.

Below, meet a few of Our Place's most popular items — including the Always Pan, which frequently sells out on their website!