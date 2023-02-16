Martha Stewart Shares Life Hacks and Amazon Favorites That Will Elevate Your Living Space

We interviewed Martha Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. The items shown are from Martha's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Martha Stewart believes that "the most beautiful things in life are simple and functional, but not always easy to find." That's why she teamed up with Amazon to create a storefront for all things Martha. She explained, "This enables us to debut some of my very favorite items on Amazon. We can now give the customer the ability to shop my new cookware, bedding, and textile collections, and they can enjoy videos and recipe content from my media library, which is very exciting. I think it's going to be very appealing to our customer base because we haven't had it all in one place before. I'm very excited about it."

She elaborated, "I like very much that Amazon is enabling us to have a brand store with both new products and existing products. Everything will be complementary and we will also include our beautiful outerwear, furniture, lighting, as well as garden and holiday. So, there's a lot of stuff."

Martha dished on her new Amazon products along with some classics in an exclusive E! interview.