Martha Stewart Shares Life Hacks and Amazon Favorites That Will Elevate Your Living Space

Martha Stewart believes that "the most beautiful things in life are simple and functional, but not always easy to find." That's why she teamed up with Amazon to create a storefront for all things Martha. She explained, "This enables us to debut some of my very favorite items on Amazon. We can now give the customer the ability to shop my new cookware, bedding, and textile collections, and they can enjoy videos and recipe content from my media library, which is very exciting. I think it's going to be very appealing to our customer base because we haven't had it all in one place before. I'm very excited about it."
She elaborated, "I like very much that Amazon is enabling us to have a brand store with both new products and existing products. Everything will be complementary and we will also include our beautiful outerwear, furniture, lighting, as well as garden and holiday. So, there's a lot of stuff."
Martha dished on her new Amazon products along with some classics in an exclusive E! interview.
Martha Stewart's Must-Haves
Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12 pc Porcelain Decorated Dinnerware Set
"This set is very well-made and it's very pretty, which I think many of us really desire. Not only is it dishwasher-proof, it's also oven-proof. I mean, that's quite an accomplishment. We are trying to make our stuff to be as versatile as possible."
This set has four table settings with dinner plates, dessert plates, and bowls, which are all oven-safe up to 350°F. There are six colors to choose from.
Martha Stewart Noah Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Set
"All of our towels are designed, of course, for absorbency. They come in beautiful colors and they are made from long-lasting fibers that are easy to wash. I am really very, very fussy about the quality of towels that I use. To me, these are beautiful."
"I think the reason people keep coming back to the Martha Stewart brand for towels is that they have had very nice experience. I'm still using towels that I bought from my Kmart line years ago. I continue to add new towels to my home, but I'm not getting rid of the old ones because I don't need to. I am very happy with our towels and I think our customers really love the color assortment and how they're very nicely made."
These sets come with two hand towels, two towels, and two washcloths. Currently, there are three colors to choose from.
Martha Stewart Avery Medallion Cotton Queen Comforter Set
"We have a lot of nice bedding too. Don't forget the bedding if you want to change your bed up. We have some really nice things. These are lovely, a good value, and very nicely made articles of bedding."
This reversible comforter comes with matching pillow shams.
Martha Stewart Emerson White Cotton Queen Sheets - 4 Piece Set With Fitted Sheet, Top Sheet, and 2 Pillowcases
"They're 100% cotton and very nicely made. We are working with a manufacturer who we trust with product that has been through a lot of product testing. Our customers come back to us for our sheets, whether they're printed, solid colors, or wonderful patterns. These are very nice, well-made, and long."
"We love to encourage people to switch things up. If you've had a white bed for three years, let's add a pattern or another solid color. Whatever you get, you will be able to use the white sheets forever. Just add to that. If you can't repaint your whole room, you can change up the look with some new bedding or even just a pillow.
Martha Stewart Puffy Down Vest
"The down vests are great find because you can get this look for $500 or $600, but why would you when these are a fraction of that price? These are beautiful and durable. You can get at least ten of these vest for the price of those designer brands. Amazon allows us to provide affordability as well as a unique and beautiful design."
This vest comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14PC Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set W/ Abs Triple Riveted Forged Handle Acacia Wood Block
"I have to say that my knives keep a good edge. We also show you how to sharpen them. We'll have a video on how to sharpen your knives. These are very good knives for the money. And they're very attractive. I use kitchen scissors almost every day. They can be used for difficult-to-open packages. I do all kinds of things with my scissors."
This knife block set comes in Martha Blue, black, red, navy, and ivory.
Martha Stewart Highbrook Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand - Ruffle Trim
"There are so many uses for cake stands, but the Martha Stewart brand is sort of synonymous with cake stands. We started the rage a long time ago. You can get different sizes of cake stands and stack them on top of one another. You can have many desserts or different hors d'oeuvre on each level. So, that's one way that I use cake stands. I love that. You can use it for an individual serving of desserts."
"If I'm serving breakfast, I will put it on a cake stand because it's a nice way to raise up a plate. We can do a lot of things. We can put pyramids of fresh fruit on them. You can do a really beautiful arrangement of small, potted plants on your cake stands."
Entertaining by Martha Stewart
E!: You have written so many books on a lot of different topics. Which book do you fans bring up the most often?
MS: It just depends on your interests. People are still reading my first book from 1982, Entertaining.
Martha Stewart's Homekeeping Handbook: The Essential Guide to Caring for Everything in Your Home
"We also have really nice books on how to decorate. We have a book on home keeping, which is like the Bible for anyone interested in how to take care of your home. That book is a big book, it's like an encyclopedia. It's the best."
Weddings By Martha Stewart
"And, of course, people enjoy Weddings."
