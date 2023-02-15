Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

Are these twin flames still burning after all?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spent time together on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, marking their second public outing since the actress sparked rumors of a breakup two days prior. On the holiday of love, they were photographed together in an Escalade in the Los Angeles area on the romantic holiday, with the rocker, 32, sat behind the wheel and with the Jennifer's Body actress, 36, riding in the passenger seat.

A day earlier, Megan and MGK were photographed exiting an office building. According to the Daily Mail, they talked to each other as they walked before leaving in separate cars.

Neither star, who got engaged in January 2022, has commented on the current status of their relationship. E! News had previously reached out to the two for further comment and has not heard back.

On Feb. 12, a day after attending a Super Bowl party with the "My Ex's Best Friend" singer, Megan deleted her Instagram after sparking breakup rumors by deleting photos of the rocker and sharing a cryptic lyric about "dishonesty" from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from the pop star's album Lemonade.