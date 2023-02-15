Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Are these twin flames still burning after all?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spent time together on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, marking their second public outing since the actress sparked rumors of a breakup two days prior. On the holiday of love, they were photographed together in an Escalade in the Los Angeles area on the romantic holiday, with the rocker, 32, sat behind the wheel and with the Jennifer's Body actress, 36, riding in the passenger seat.
A day earlier, Megan and MGK were photographed exiting an office building. According to the Daily Mail, they talked to each other as they walked before leaving in separate cars.
Neither star, who got engaged in January 2022, has commented on the current status of their relationship. E! News had previously reached out to the two for further comment and has not heard back.
On Feb. 12, a day after attending a Super Bowl party with the "My Ex's Best Friend" singer, Megan deleted her Instagram after sparking breakup rumors by deleting photos of the rocker and sharing a cryptic lyric about "dishonesty" from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from the pop star's album Lemonade.
When a fan speculated that the rocker "probably got with Sophie," likely in reference to guitarist Sophie Lloyd who tours with MGK, the actress replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie."
Also before deleting her Instagram, Megan shared a video of a fire pit with a burning envelope inside and changed her account settings to follow only three people—Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.
A week before the Transformers star sparked the split rumors, she accompanied MGK to the 2023 Grammys. He was nominated for a Grammy for the first time, for Best Rock Album.
While he didn't take home the award (Ozzy Osbourne nabbed the honor), Megan later expressed her support for her partner with an Instagram tribute, "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," she wrote. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."