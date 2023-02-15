See How Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and More Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023

Watch : DWTS' Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Confirm Romance on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air all around Hollywood.

On Feb. 14, stars from all walks of life marked Valentine's Day in their own unique ways. Whether it was hard launching a romance with some NSFW photos or honoring a special relationship milestone, celebs were flooding social media feeds with celebrations of love—both platonic and romantic.

Take Kylie Jenner for example, who rang in the special day by giving a shoutout to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Sharing pictures of the two together, including a snapshot in which they're seen kissing on the lips, the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram, "forever valentine."

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens reflected on her romance with new fiancé Cole Tucker. "Real magnetic love is out there," she captioned a photo taken from what appeared to be their engagement party. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."