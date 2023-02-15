See How Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and More Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023

Valentine's Day is here! Check out how Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaley Cuoco, Zac Efron and more are celebrating the holiday.

Love is in the air all around Hollywood.

On Feb. 14, stars from all walks of life marked Valentine's Day in their own unique ways. Whether it was hard launching a romance with some NSFW photos or honoring a special relationship milestone, celebs were flooding social media feeds with celebrations of love—both platonic and romantic.

Take Kylie Jenner for example, who rang in the special day by giving a shoutout to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Sharing pictures of the two together, including a snapshot in which they're seen kissing on the lips, the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram, "forever valentine."

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens reflected on her romance with new fiancé Cole Tucker. "Real magnetic love is out there," she captioned a photo taken from what appeared to be their engagement party. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."

The High School Musical alum added, "Happy Valentine's Day."

As for Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, she looked ahead in honor of the romantic holiday and highlighted what's to come for the couple. "Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day," she shared in a tribute to the actor. "Grateful to be on this life adventure together, my love!"

Can't get enough of Valentine's Day? Keep reading to see how your favorite stars celebrated the occasion.

Instagram
Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

The Outer Banks actor confirmed his romance with the singer by sharing a tribute to her newly-released short film, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. "So proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul," Chase wrote on Instagram Stories. "Congrats kels."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted to celebrate friendship on Valentine's Day, captioning photos of herself and her BFF, "forever valentine."

Instagram
Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

"My handsome, smart, adventurous, and VERY funny Valentine," the Emily in Paris actress shared in a tribute to the director. "There's no one who makes me smile or laugh like you do. I adore your heart more than words and am the luckiest lady to be yours today and always. I love you my one."

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The High School Musical actress, who recently got engaged to the baseball player, wrote on Instagram, "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck. Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

"Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day," wrote the Big Bang Theory alum, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby. "Grateful to be on this life adventure together, my love! @tommypelphrey."

Instagram
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

"Happy Valentine's love," the X-Men alum wrote in a tribute to his longtime love. "You light up the room wherever you go … your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine's together. I [heart emoji] you."

Instagram
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

Diane wrote alongside a photo of the Walking Dead star, "My forever Valentine."

Instagram
Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

"My Valentine," Daniel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

The actress captioned this selfie, "My darling."

Instagram
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel

As a nod to popular '90s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, The Property Brothers star made a video of himself listing things he loved about the New Girl actress.

Instagram
Christine Brown

The Sister Wives star introduced Instagram followers to her new boyfriend, writing, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Larsa captioned a photo of herself and Michael Jordan's son, "My forever Valentine."

Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

"We go together," Michelle penned. "My Valentine."

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant & Kobe Bryant

Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant. Forever & Always."

Instagram
Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

The Twilight star's fiancée celebrated Valentine's Day by recounting very memorable moment in her life in which she "turned a hundred dollars into fourteen hundred dollars" during a "hot streak" at a Pittsburgh casino.

"I was playing craps (my first time ever) and when it was my turn at the dice I didn't roll a seven for forty five minutes straight," Dylan wrote. "I was the hero of the people, an instant legend. Bennie and the Jets was playing. My hair looked great, too. And even this, the clear peak of my short time on earth, does not remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants with you, valentine."

Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The former president wrote to his longtime love, "Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure."

 
Instagram
Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author shared. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!"

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham," the Spice Girls alum wrote, before also giving a shoutout to the kids she shares with the soccer star. "kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven."

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel, who split with ex Tom Brady in 2021, celebrated Valentine's Day with her furry friends. "Pure love!!" she wrote. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Instagram
Zac Efron

The High School Musical alum rang in the holiday with a sweet message to his little sister, writing, "My valentine #happyvalentinesday."

Instagram
Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos

"My heart is full," Lauren wrote in her tribute to the Amazon mogul.

