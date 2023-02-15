Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Husband Kobe Bryant in Valentine's Day Tribute

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message to Kobe Bryant, who passed away alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a 2020 helicopter crash, as a Valentine's Day tribute. Take a look.

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant's love for her late husband Kobe Bryant lives on.

On Feb. 14, the 40-year-old shared a throwback picture of herself and the basketball legend in honor of Valentine's Day. In the caption of the snapshot, which showed the pair smiling as they cuddled up in a garden, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo."

She added alongside a heart emoji, "Forever & Always."

The touching tribute comes more than three years after Kobe's death. The NBA star passed away along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven other people in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Since the tragedy, Vanessa has worked to continue Kobe's legacy. In addition to her involvement in the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit baring Kobe and Gianna's nicknames, the mom continues to share memories of the late athlete with their other three daughters: Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. 

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

Last year, the family traveled to Italy to visit where Kobe grew up. "Visited Reggio Calabria," Vanessa captioned a July 18 post on Instagram. "a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old."

In August, the matriarch marked what would've been Kobe's 44th birthday by sharing a snapshot from his 2009 NBA Championship win. "Happy birthday, baby!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you and miss you so much! #44."

 

Instagram

Like her mother, Natalia also keeps Kobe close to her heart. As the model previously revealed to Vogue, she wears a necklace with the word "Slim," a nickname given to her by her late father.

"It was my nickname growing up," she told the outlet in December. "All my jerseys said 'Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me 'Slim.'"

Natalia noted at the time that she also pairs the piece of jewelry with a medallion from the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. "It says 'Dedication makes dreams come true,'" she said. "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."

Keep reading to see how other celebs are marking Valentine's Day this year.

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The High School Musical actress, who recently got engaged to the baseball player, wrote on Instagram, "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck. Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted to celebrate friendship on Valentine's Day, captioning photos of herself and her BFF, "forever valentine."

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

"Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day," wrote the Big Bang Theory alum, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby. "Grateful to be on this life adventure together, my love! @tommypelphrey."

Instagram
Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

"My Valentine," Daniel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Christine Brown

The Sister Wives star introduced Instagram followers to her new boyfriend, writing, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Larsa captioned a photo of herself and Michael Jordan's son, "My forever Valentine."

Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

"We go together," Michelle penned. "My Valentine."

Instagram
Instagram
Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

The Twilight star's fiancée celebrated Valentine's Day by recounting very memorable moment in her life in which she "turned a hundred dollars into fourteen hundred dollars" during a "hot streak" at a Pittsburgh casino.

"I was playing craps (my first time ever) and when it was my turn at the dice I didn't roll a seven for forty five minutes straight," Dylan wrote. "I was the hero of the people, an instant legend. Bennie and the Jets was playing. My hair looked great, too. And even this, the clear peak of my short time on earth, does not remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants with you, valentine."

Instagram
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The former president wrote to his longtime love, "Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure."

 
Instagram
Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author shared. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!"

Instagram
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham," the Spice Girls alum wrote, before also giving a shoutout to the kids she shares with the soccer star. "kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven."

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel, who split with ex Tom Brady in 2021, celebrated Valentine's Day with her furry friends. "Pure love!!" she wrote. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Instagram
Zac Efron

The High School Musical alum rang in the holiday with a sweet message to his little sister, writing, "My valentine #happyvalentinesday."

Instagram
Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos

"My heart is full," Lauren wrote in her tribute to the Amazon mogul.

