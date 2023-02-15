Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Husband Kobe Bryant in Valentine's Day Tribute

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant's love for her late husband Kobe Bryant lives on.

On Feb. 14, the 40-year-old shared a throwback picture of herself and the basketball legend in honor of Valentine's Day. In the caption of the snapshot, which showed the pair smiling as they cuddled up in a garden, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo."

She added alongside a heart emoji, "Forever & Always."

The touching tribute comes more than three years after Kobe's death. The NBA star passed away along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven other people in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Since the tragedy, Vanessa has worked to continue Kobe's legacy. In addition to her involvement in the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit baring Kobe and Gianna's nicknames, the mom continues to share memories of the late athlete with their other three daughters: Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.