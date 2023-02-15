Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Husband Kobe Bryant in Valentine's Day Tribute

Vanessa Bryant's love for her late husband Kobe Bryant lives on.
On Feb. 14, the 40-year-old shared a throwback picture of herself and the basketball legend in honor of Valentine's Day. In the caption of the snapshot, which showed the pair smiling as they cuddled up in a garden, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo."
She added alongside a heart emoji, "Forever & Always."
The touching tribute comes more than three years after Kobe's death. The NBA star passed away along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven other people in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Since the tragedy, Vanessa has worked to continue Kobe's legacy. In addition to her involvement in the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit baring Kobe and Gianna's nicknames, the mom continues to share memories of the late athlete with their other three daughters: Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.
Last year, the family traveled to Italy to visit where Kobe grew up. "Visited Reggio Calabria," Vanessa captioned a July 18 post on Instagram. "a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old."
In August, the matriarch marked what would've been Kobe's 44th birthday by sharing a snapshot from his 2009 NBA Championship win. "Happy birthday, baby!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you and miss you so much! #44."
Like her mother, Natalia also keeps Kobe close to her heart. As the model previously revealed to Vogue, she wears a necklace with the word "Slim," a nickname given to her by her late father.
"It was my nickname growing up," she told the outlet in December. "All my jerseys said 'Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me 'Slim.'"
Natalia noted at the time that she also pairs the piece of jewelry with a medallion from the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. "It says 'Dedication makes dreams come true,'" she said. "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."
