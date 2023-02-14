The One True Loves Trailer Is Here: See Taylor Jenkins Reid's Book Come to Life

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

This is one heck of a decision to make.

In the trailer for One True Loves—an adaptation of the beloved 2016 romance novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo—life couldn't be going any better for Emma (Phillipa Soo).

After all, she and her hunky boyfriend Jesse (Luke Bracey) go on a globe-trotting vacation before he gets down on one knee and proposes to her on a picturesque beach. A giddy Emma responds, "Yes!" and just like that, the wedding is on.

However, after Jesse is forced to leave on a last-minute work trip to Alaska, Emma receives a phone call that changes everything.

"Mrs. Lerner," the voice on the other end says, "your husband was on a helicopter that went down over the Pacific."

Devastated, eventually Emma learns to pick herself back up over time.

"At first, it was so hard to let go," Emma says in the trailer, released Feb. 14. "I refused to admit you were gone. But then I started to think that the good days could be good weeks or good months. I'm finally ready to live again."