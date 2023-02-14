The One True Loves Trailer Is Here: See Taylor Jenkins Reid's Book Come to Life

This is one heck of a decision to make.
In the trailer for One True Loves—an adaptation of the beloved 2016 romance novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo—life couldn't be going any better for Emma (Phillipa Soo).
After all, she and her hunky boyfriend Jesse (Luke Bracey) go on a globe-trotting vacation before he gets down on one knee and proposes to her on a picturesque beach. A giddy Emma responds, "Yes!" and just like that, the wedding is on.
However, after Jesse is forced to leave on a last-minute work trip to Alaska, Emma receives a phone call that changes everything.
"Mrs. Lerner," the voice on the other end says, "your husband was on a helicopter that went down over the Pacific."
Devastated, eventually Emma learns to pick herself back up over time.
"At first, it was so hard to let go," Emma says in the trailer, released Feb. 14. "I refused to admit you were gone. But then I started to think that the good days could be good weeks or good months. I'm finally ready to live again."
And that's when, of course, the story gets even more complicated.
While browsing a music store, Emma runs into her old friend Sam (Simu Liu)—and the two set off on their own course.
"I guess you all know I've been madly in love with Emma for a few years now," Sam says to an assembled group of friends in the trailer. "To family!"
Oh, but this story has one more twist.
Emma receives yet another shocking phone call—and perhaps you can guess where this is headed. "Sweetheart, it's Jesse," the man on the phone says. "I'm alive."
Emma—now engaged to Sam—and Jesse's fateful reunion makes headlines, but Emma clearly has a difficult choice on her hands.
"She should be with the person that she loves the most," Sam says about the awkward love triangle, "not the person that loves her the most."
Find out who she picks when One True Loves hits theaters April 7 before arriving on streaming April 14.