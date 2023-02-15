The Flash Introduces a New Character Played By a Familiar Face

Watch : The Flash Sneak Peek: Barry Meets the 3rd Snow Sister

Good things come in threes.

At least, that seems to be the case for Danielle Panabaker in this exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 15 episode of The Flash.

You already know her as Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost, but soon she'll be introducing a third Snow Sister into the mix with Khione, who Grant Gustin's Barry comes face-to-face with thanks to Mark (Jon Cor).

"Barry, do you remember the time you found out Caitlin was trying to bring back Frost, so you destroyed her lab?" Mark asks in the teaser for The CW show. "Point is, Caitlin never gave up. She kept on working with me. Together, we built a machine to reactivate Frost's mind in Caitlin's body."

Unfortunately, as Iris (Candice Patton) notes, something went wrong. The result: A brand-new character with blue streaks in her hair and no memory.