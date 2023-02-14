You'll Be Dance Floored Over DWTS Duo Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant's Romance Debut

Watch : 7 Endgame TV Couples That NEED to Be Together

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have taken their dance floor chemistry off stage.

Months after competing on Dancing With the Stars as partners, the choreographer and the CODA star confirmed their romance in sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

On Feb. 14, Daniel shared a waterfront selfie with Britt on Instagram. Alongside the photo, which showed the dancer with her arms wrapped around Daniel, the actor wrote, "My Valentine."

On her own page, Britt captioned a video of the couple with a red heart emoji. In the clip, set to Montell Fish's "Fall in Love with You," Britt and Daniel dance in front of an LED screen from an art display.

Many stars from the DWTS family quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for the duo, with Pasha Pashkov writing, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"

Meanwhile, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Hayley Erbert left a flurry of heart emojis.