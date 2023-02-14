You'll Be Dance Floored Over DWTS Duo Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant's Romance Debut

Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart confirmed her romance with actor Daniel Durant—who was her celeb partner on the 31st season of the ABC show—in a Valentine's Day tribute. Take a look.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have taken their dance floor chemistry off stage.

Months after competing on Dancing With the Stars as partners, the choreographer and the CODA star confirmed their romance in sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

On Feb. 14, Daniel shared a waterfront selfie with Britt on Instagram. Alongside the photo, which showed the dancer with her arms wrapped around Daniel, the actor wrote, "My Valentine."

On her own page, Britt captioned a video of the couple with a red heart emoji. In the clip, set to Montell Fish's "Fall in Love with You," Britt and Daniel dance in front of an LED screen from an art display.

Many stars from the DWTS family quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for the duo, with Pasha Pashkov writing, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"

Meanwhile, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Hayley Erbert left a flurry of heart emojis. 

These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Added Selma Blair, who competed against Britt and Daniel on the 31st season of the ABC dance show, "I love this so so much."

Britt and Daniel, both 33, placed fifth in the overall competition, which saw ultimately saw TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio take home the much-coveted Mirrorball with dance pro Mark Ballas. Still, Daniel told E! News in November that the show "changed my life."

"I found something new about myself: I become happy when I dance," he continued. "I'm happier now than I've ever been before. Dancing is like therapy to me. You express yourself and you move your body and you forget about the day. Now that I can dance and I know some rules and some ballroom stuff, it's always going to be in me."

Keep reading to see his tribute to Britt, as well as more celeb couples celebrating Valentine's Day.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

"My Valentine," Daniel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Christine Brown

The Sister Wives star introduced Instagram followers to her new boyfriend, writing, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

"Happy Valentine's Day," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

"We go together," Michelle penned. "My Valentine."

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The former president wrote to his longtime love, "Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure."

 
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

"Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author shared. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!"

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham," the Spice Girls alum wrote, before also giving a shoutout to the kids she shares with the soccer star. "kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven."

Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel, who split with ex Tom Brady in 2021, celebrated Valentine's Day with her furry friends. "Pure love!!" she wrote. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Zac Efron

The High School Musical alum wrote, "My valentine #happyvalentinesday."

