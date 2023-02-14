You'll Be Dance Floored Over DWTS Duo Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant's Romance Debut

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have taken their dance floor chemistry off stage.
Months after competing on Dancing With the Stars as partners, the choreographer and the CODA star confirmed their romance in sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.
On Feb. 14, Daniel shared a waterfront selfie with Britt on Instagram. Alongside the photo, which showed the dancer with her arms wrapped around Daniel, the actor wrote, "My Valentine."
On her own page, Britt captioned a video of the couple with a red heart emoji. In the clip, set to Montell Fish's "Fall in Love with You," Britt and Daniel dance in front of an LED screen from an art display.
Many stars from the DWTS family quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for the duo, with Pasha Pashkov writing, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"
Meanwhile, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Hayley Erbert left a flurry of heart emojis.
Added Selma Blair, who competed against Britt and Daniel on the 31st season of the ABC dance show, "I love this so so much."
Britt and Daniel, both 33, placed fifth in the overall competition, which saw ultimately saw TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio take home the much-coveted Mirrorball with dance pro Mark Ballas. Still, Daniel told E! News in November that the show "changed my life."
"I found something new about myself: I become happy when I dance," he continued. "I'm happier now than I've ever been before. Dancing is like therapy to me. You express yourself and you move your body and you forget about the day. Now that I can dance and I know some rules and some ballroom stuff, it's always going to be in me."
