Emma Chamberlain Confirms Romance With Musician Role Model

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model just took their romance public in a major way.

After more than a year of dating, the 21-year-old and the musician, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury confirmed their relationship in a cover shoot for GQ's Valentine's Day issue.

"I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you're a f--king hypocrite,' because I always said this is something I will never do," Emma explained in the interview published Feb. 14. "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s--t."

Of keeping their relationship on the down-low, she noted, "My dad always says that me and Tucker are soft-launched."

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in Feb. 2022, the YouTuber admitted to host Alex Cooper that she was in a relationship but wasn't ready to name names just yet. But now Emma—who even took the plunge and made their romance Instagram official—is explaining why she finally feels ready to share her love with fans.