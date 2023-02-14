Emma Chamberlain Confirms Romance With Musician Role Model

Emma Chamberlin and musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, took their relationship of more than a year public, on Instagram and in a new cover shoot. Scroll down for the details.

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model just took their romance public in a major way.

After more than a year of dating, the 21-year-old and the musician, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury confirmed their relationship in a cover shoot for GQ's Valentine's Day issue.

"I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you're a f--king hypocrite,' because I always said this is something I will never do," Emma explained in the interview published Feb. 14. "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s--t."

Of keeping their relationship on the down-low, she noted, "My dad always says that me and Tucker are soft-launched."  

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in Feb. 2022, the YouTuber admitted to host Alex Cooper that she was in a relationship but wasn't ready to name names just yet. But now Emma—who even took the plunge and made their romance Instagram official—is explaining why she finally feels ready to share her love with fans.

"That used to be my mindset: ‘I'm protecting this at all costs and not letting anybody see it,'" she continued. "But, actually, that's not fun. It's not f--king fun. And what's life about? Having f--king fun, okay? Sh-t should just be f--king fun! Why stop yourself from doing that?"

 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Role Model, 25, echoed his girlfriend's sentiments, noting what a great relationship the two have built.

"We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private—when we want to be private—relationship," he noted. "We're never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo. We just are trying to be professional within our own careers."

 

