Tom Brady Says He Didn't Know What a Thirst Trap Was Until After He Posed in His Underwear

Watch : Rob Gronkowski Gives Tom Brady Advice For His Thirst Traps

Tom Brady is getting into the thirst trap game.

However, the recently retired quarterback isn't sure about the term itself.

"That's, I think, millennial verbiage," Tom said during the Feb. 13 episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I actually even had to look that up, so I didn't even quite know what that meant. But, just thought it was a good picture with some underwear, nothing more than that."

The 45-year-old scored a viral moment after posting a shirtless selfie of himself sitting on his bed in a pair of Brady underwear on Twitter Feb. 6. The photo came eight months after the athlete vowed to recreate tweeted photos from his brand's underwear ad if the post promoting the campaign got more than 40,000 likes. After it surpassed this marker and the company noted it hadn't forgotten about his promise, Tom made good on his word, replying with his own underwear pic on Feb. 6 and asking his former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, "Did I do it right?"