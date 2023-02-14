Tom Brady Says He Didn't Know What a Thirst Trap Was Until After He Posed in His Underwear

Tom Brady is getting into the thirst trap game.
However, the recently retired quarterback isn't sure about the term itself.
"That's, I think, millennial verbiage," Tom said during the Feb. 13 episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I actually even had to look that up, so I didn't even quite know what that meant. But, just thought it was a good picture with some underwear, nothing more than that."
The 45-year-old scored a viral moment after posting a shirtless selfie of himself sitting on his bed in a pair of Brady underwear on Twitter Feb. 6. The photo came eight months after the athlete vowed to recreate tweeted photos from his brand's underwear ad if the post promoting the campaign got more than 40,000 likes. After it surpassed this marker and the company noted it hadn't forgotten about his promise, Tom made good on his word, replying with his own underwear pic on Feb. 6 and asking his former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, "Did I do it right?"
The tweet accumulated more than 26,000 likes. However, Tom seemed more focused on the sales metrics.
"Did it motivate you to go buy some?" he continued on the podcast, "That's what I really want to know. That's what the plan is. That's what it should be. Have the ladies and all the wives, it's Valentine's Day, go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They're actually amazing. I'm wearing 'em right now, and I promise not to share too many more of those photos. One's enough."
Host Jim Gray then joked that Tom seemed to have found something to do during his retirement, which the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player announced on Feb. 1.
"It is a little easier to do when you don't have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that," the seven-time Super Bowl champ noted. "If I did that and walked in the locker room, I would have gotten a lot of s--t. But it's nice when I'm away that I only hear from a few of the people that like to give me s--t. So, I didn't have to deal with the whole team doing it. And they got plenty of Brady brand. I gave away a lot of Brady brand to my teammates the last few years. So, I'm sure they were very supportive."
One of his supporters is Gronk. In fact, the former tight end had a few suggestions for Tom for his next sizzling snap.
"I mean, he did a good job," Rob exclusively told E! News Feb. 9. "His hand placement was a little iffy. If he moved his hand, it would've been a better picture. But you know, he has to keep people guessing. So that's understandable."
Although, he admitted he didn't see this coming from Tom.
"The first time I opened it up and saw it, I was shocked," Rob continued. "I was like, 'Oh, Tom!' I was like, 'Wow! He's showing all his goods basically. That's a first."
Still, he's all for his pal having fun in his new retirement era.
"I love it," Rob shared. "I love that he's opening up already in the retirement era. That was great to see."