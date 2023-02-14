Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Trolls Ethan Hawke Over Those Viral Courtside Photos With Rihanna

Watch : How Rihanna Teased 2nd Pregnancy BEFORE Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna wasn't looking for nobody when Ethan Hawke looked her way at that basketball game all those years ago.

In case you need a refresher, the year was 2015 and the actor was attending an NBA All-Star Game in New York with his son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke—whom, along with daughter Maya Hawke, he shares with ex Uma Thurman. They ended up sitting courtside next to Rihanna. Well, actually, Levon was the one who was originally photographed next to the singer. So when Ethan was later pictured sitting next to and chatting with RiRi, it seemed like he had told his son to switch seats with him.

The pictures went viral, and Ethan recently resurfaced them in honor of Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

"After Rihanna's brilliant half time performance," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 13, "I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."