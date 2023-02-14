Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Trolls Ethan Hawke Over Those Viral Courtside Photos With Rihanna

Rihanna wasn't looking for nobody when Ethan Hawke looked her way at that basketball game all those years ago.
In case you need a refresher, the year was 2015 and the actor was attending an NBA All-Star Game in New York with his son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke—whom, along with daughter Maya Hawke, he shares with ex Uma Thurman. They ended up sitting courtside next to Rihanna. Well, actually, Levon was the one who was originally photographed next to the singer. So when Ethan was later pictured sitting next to and chatting with RiRi, it seemed like he had told his son to switch seats with him.
The pictures went viral, and Ethan recently resurfaced them in honor of Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
"After Rihanna's brilliant half time performance," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 13, "I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."
Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the Training Day star. "Could you sit up straight, for god's sake?" Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the comments. "You're sitting next to Rihanna!" Added Alyssa Milano, "Not sure I would have gone with this posture whilst sitting next to a goddess."
Others, however, couldn't get enough of the photos. As Andy Cohen put it, "BEST PIC EVER." And in case you were wondering how Levon felt about the whole situation, he weighed in on the post too, writing, "Iconic content."
While these photos may have garnered fans' attention at the time, fans only had love on the brain for Rihanna when she took the Super Bowl halftime stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12. The nine-time Grammy winner performed a medley of her hits—including "We Found Love," "Umbrella" and "Diamonds"—and revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.
In fact, Rihanna appeared to hint at the pregnancy ahead of the big show. When CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson asked if she had any surprises in store, the Fenty Beauty mogul replied, "I'm thinking about bringing someone. I'm not sure."