Let's Get Loud for These Outtakes From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

Watch : See Ben Affleck Work the Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Window

Ben Affleck's outtakes prove he is the perfect blend.

The Oscar winner's 2023 Super Bowl Ad showed his undying love for Dunkin Donuts, with Ben serving unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru—one being his wife, Jennifer Lopez. But we love the behind-the-scenes footage that didn't make the cut, a latte.

The minute-long clip shows Ben struggling to work the drive thru window while joking with the surprised costumers, with one pulling up and exclaiming, "I know you—Ben Affleck!," before fist pumping the Deep Waters actor. Another shot shows a woman pulling up to the window saying, "Get the hell out of here!" to which Ben mimics the phrase—echoing the thick Boston accent.

It only made sense that Ben brought out his native accent as the ad was shot in Medford, Mass., right outside of his hometown of Boston.

And while he played to his strengths, the actor wasn't afraid to note is weaknesses.

"I'm struggling," the 50-year-old shared before fumbling with the contents of an order as they spilled out the window, later admitting that operating the register "wasn't as easy as it looks."