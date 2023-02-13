If You Don’t Have Time for Valentine's Day Shopping, These Gift Cards Are Great Last-Minute Presents

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Not sure what to get your loved ones for Valentine's Day? The holiday shipping cut-off dates have come and gone and it may be too late to shop in person by the time you can squeeze it into your schedule. Even so, there's no need to panic because gift cards are the perfect last-minute gift. Gift cards are also a smart pick if you're just not sure what someone would want or what size they wear. If you want to get a gift for someone who shops a lot, they may already have an item that you'd buy for them.
Gift cards are a much more thoughtful gift than people may realize. Giving your friends and family the choice to pick the items they need the most is considerate and generous. Here are some great options from SKIMS, Away Travel, Mejuri, Our Place, REI, and more of our favorite stores.
Gift Cards
SKIMS
Give your loved ones the gift cozy, some game-changing shapewear, super soft pajamas, or a fashionable dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Fanatics
Fanatics is the ultimate shopping destination for sports fans with apparel, accessories, home essentials and more products to support your favorite teams. You can even get a gift card with a photo of your favorite player or your team's logo.
Away Travel
Your loved ones can shop for Away luggage and travel accessories with a gift card.
Mejuri
Mejuri has high quality jewelry pieces for every style aesthetic. Let your pals pick out their favorite pieces with a gift card.
Our Place
Our Place is famous for its Always Pan, which replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware. However, if you're not sure what items your friends need or what color they prefer for their kitchen products, it's a great idea to just give them a gift certificate and let them choose. Another nice thing about shopping from Our Place is that they donate 10 meals for every order placed.
REI
If you're shopping for someone who's active and loves the outdoors, they probably love REI. REI has activewear, equipment, and more for men, women, and children.
Uncommon Goods
There are so many great reasons to shop Uncommon Goods. All of the items are made by independent designers and artisans. When you shop at Uncommon Goods, you get to choose a cause that you want to support and Uncommon Goods will donate $1.
The Body Shop
Encourage your loved ones to indulge in self-care with a gift certificate from The Body Shop.
Sorel
Your fashionable friends already know what they want to buy, so give them a Sorel gift card. Sorel has boots, sandals, and sneakers for men, women, and children.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen has the softest sheets, blankets, towels, pajamas, and more comfortable must-haves. Let your favorite people choose their cozy must-haves with a gift card.
