27 Unique Holiday Gifts for People Who Shop a Lot

Shopping for the person who has everything? Here are some thoughtful present picks for Christmas and Hanukkah.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 16, 2022 4:18 AMTags
E-Comm: Gifts for People Who Shop A Lot

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gift shopping can be a lot of pressure, especially if you have people on your holiday list who seem to have everything already. A shopping enthusiast can be tough to impress or it just may be hard to get them gifts that they'll love, but don't have already. If you're scratching your head, hoping to come up with a good present for Christmas or Hanukkah, we have you covered with some unique holiday gift suggestions.

Use this Shark Tank-famous clip to carry all of your shopping bags without strain. Transport your online shopping deliveries with this incredibly useful cart. Pack for your next trip with this expandable bag that will fit all of your must-haves. Carry your lunch and drinks in this super chic lunchbox that looks like a designer bag.

Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier as Seen on Shark Tank

Attention all shoppaholics and over-packers. This is just what you need. The Shark Tank-famous Click & Carry makes it comfortable and easy to carry multiple bags. Just put this on your shoulder. It can hold up to 80 pounds, according to the brand. Also use this to carry dog leashes, dry cleaning, construction pails, and ski boots. Amazon has this in seven colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

A fan of the product reviewed, "I shop for groceries every week, and I am the one that loves to make one trip with all my bags in my hand. LOL. Afterward, I have sore shoulders, arms, hands and fingers because the plastic cuts into my body due to the heavy items in the bag. I love love the Click & Carry because now I can load up my groceries and easily put them on my shoulder, which gives me even distribution. I know Click & Carry is also saving me from back and shoulder issues. And guess what...no more sore fingers and hands and arms. Everyone needs to get one if you carry heavy items every week. You will love the support it gives whether you carry items in your hands or put heavy items on your shoulder ...there is a nice support cushion on the handle that makes it more comfortable."

$13
Amazon

Cosco Shifter Multi-Position Folding Hand Truck and Cart

Hear me out, this is an essential for avid online shoppers. Whether you're getting big boxes in the mail or a bunch of small boxes, you will use this all the time. I have loved this for 3+ years. I use it more often than I would like to admit. It comes in a few different colors.

$93
Walmart
$142
$92
Wayfair
$169
$94
Amazon

Beis The Expandable Duffle

If you tend to overpack, you need this expandable bag in your life. The bag from Shay Mitchell's brand BEIS can expand by three inches and it even has a trolley passthrough, which makes it easy to attach to your rolling suitcase. This must-have bag comes in three colors.

$118
Beis

Getname Necklace USB Cable Personalized Glowing Name

Stop your friends and family from getting confused about which charger is theirs. There will be no question with one of these custom name plates.

$17
Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro | Wireless Transmitter/Receiver with Audio Sharing for up to 2 AirPods/Wireless Headphones to Any Audio Jack for use on Airplanes, Boats or in Gym, Home, Auto

Turn any audio jack into a Bluetooth device with this gadget. Then you can pair your Bluetooth Headphones with It. Use this with gym equipment, airplane seats, and gaming devices. This gadget has 16+ hour battery life.

This product has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$55
Amazon

Modern Picnic The Large Luncher

I am someone who always brings several beverages to the office. However, I get so annoyed when the condensation makes my work bag wet and messy. This lunch box looks like a handbag, but it's actually an incredibly chic way to bring my drinks and snacks with me. It comes in a few colors and I'm obsessed.

$189
Modern Picnic

Vinci Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker

Instead of brewing coffee and waiting for it to cool down, get your iced coffee in an instant with the easy-to-use Vinci Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker.

This product has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I don't write many reviews, but this has saved me so much money. My husband loves iced coffee, but is soooo picky. So he was buying coffee out everyday until I found this. He can control the strength and flavor. It has saved my monthly budget!!"

$80
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug

Ember is famous for temperature control smart mugs, but what are you going to do when you leave the house? Get a temperature-controlled travel mug. This version has a three-hour battery light and it can be used with an Ember car charger, which is perfect for a commute. It comes in three colors.

The travel mug has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Love this travel mug. It outlasts my wife's Yeti travel mug and with the car charging accessory, your beverage will stay warm nearly indefinitely."

$192
$180
Travel Mug- Amazon
$130
$100
Smart Mug- Amazon
$50
$40
Car Charger- Amazon

Smartphone Screen Magnifier Stand

Use this screen magnifier stand to watch movies while you travel or to play mobile phone games. It comes in a few colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$12
Amazon

Aura Carver HD Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame, Free Unlimited Storage, Send Photos from Anywhere

This digital picture frame saves you some storage space and it's a great way to view all of your favorite photos. It comes in a few colors and it has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$179
$149
Amazon

Nektek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

This is a great gift for anyone who needs to relax. I've had it for two years and it's so easy to use. I just loop my shoulders through the straps and it's great to massage my neck and shoulders. it doesn't restrict my movements or get in the way if I'm working. It has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
Amazon

Avaline The Holiday Collection

Whether you're a prepared hostess or a considerate guest, you need this holiday bundle from Cameron Diaz's brand Avaline. It has six varietals, perfect sipping and gifting.

$175
Avaline

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set

Picking a perfume can be tough, especially when you're shopping online. This sampler has 13 scents and a voucher to get a full-size version of your favorite scent.

$178
$72
Sephora

Rose Box NYC Custom Mini Modern Mirror

If you love flowers, life can get expensive. They don't last very long. That's why I'm obsessed with these everlasting roses. They last for at least a year, but I've had one arrangement for 3+ years and it still looks amazing.

$189
$99
Rose Box NYC

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Turn your favorite moments into a tangible memory with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, which comes in four colors and has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$74
Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

These neck fans are everything. Stay cool and keep your hands free at the same time. There are a few colors to choose from and these fans have 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
$32
Amazon

Nuzzie Weighted Blanket

If you're skeptical about weighted blankets, let me tell you that they live up to the hype. This is the gift of relaxation and calmness that your loved ones will appreciate. I love the Nuzzie blankets because they come in such big sizes, so you can have something more substantial than a throw. Sizes include twin, full, queen, and king. There are a few colors to choose from too.

$169
Nuzzie

Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner

This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.

 
$28
$22
Amazon

Pocket Scrunchies Hair Ties with Hidden Zipper Stash- Set of 3

Hold you hair back and store your small essentials with these scrunchies that have a hidden, zip-up pocket. There are nine colors and patterns to choose from. These scrunchies have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
Amazon

Intelligent Change- The Five Minute Journal, Original Daily Gratitude & Reflection Journal, Manifestation

Get in a great mindset with one of these five-minute journals. There are seven colors to choose from and these journals have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29
Amazon

Bala Bangles

If working out is not your thing, same. Or if you just want to add a little resistance to your routine, get these Bala Bangles. You can wear them on your wrists or ankles. They come in 1-pound and 2-pound options and there are a few colors to choose from.

$55
Bala
$55
$44-$52
Amazon
$55
Revolve

SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe

This is the most comfortable, warmest robe I've ever worn. You can even wear it outside of the house as a long sweater. It comes in a few colors and you're going to want one in every color.

$128
SKIMS

Dermora Under Eye Mask Patches- 20 Pairs

Give the gift of relaxation to the beauty product enthusiasts in your life with these super-hydrating eye gels, which have 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
Amazon

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set

Self-care is one of the best gifts. Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Open up one each day for a fun surprise.

$180
Macy's
$180
Nordstrom
$180
Kylie Cosmetics

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy

If you want to make the most out of your relaxation, get this expandable bath tray to hold a snack, a glass of wine, or your tablet. It comes in three colors and it has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$55
$30
Amazon

Rothy's The Driver

If you may have hit your limit with shoe shopping, get shoes that are easy to care of that you'll hold onto for a while. These Rothy's flats are machine-washable and they're so comfortable (I say as someone who gets blisters so easily).

$189
Rothy's

Acts of Kindness Scratch Off Calendar

Sometimes you need a little bit more than a shopping spree to get in a good mindset This scratch off calendar has a different act of kindness for each month. Encouragement to put kindness into the world is a gift that we would all appreciate.

$25
Uncommon Goods

