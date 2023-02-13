Watch Holly Robinson Peete Help Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea Find Love in Queens Court

Watch : Bachelor EXCLUSIVE: Zach Confronts Anastasia Over Her Motives

Court is now in session.

The upcoming Peacock reality series Queens Court finds reality stars Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea looking for their happily ever afters.

In the trailer, released Feb. 13, hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete introduce the leads to their 21 potential matches. All three of the stars' past relationships have been heavily documented in the media.

As Lozada explains in the clip, "As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships." Braxton adds, "It's really hard for me to let my guard down, but it's kind of time to take the bricks down."

The trailer also teases the romantic drama that is sure to come as well as the bond the trio forge with one another. "Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee," per the show's description. "For many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame and fortune can make things even more complicated."

Braxton and Lozada are no strangers to the world of reality television. The former starred in seven seasons of Braxton Family Values and even won season two of Celebrity Big Brother while the latter is known for Basketball Wives opposite Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

As for Nivea, the singer was married to The-Dream from 2004 to 2008 and was twice engaged to Lil Wayne in 2003 and 2010.