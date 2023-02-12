Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Reveal Sex of Their First Baby at Party

Brody Jenner is going to be a girl dad!
On Feb. 11, the Hills: New Beginnings star and his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco shared Instagram videos from their sex reveal party. The footage shows the aftermath of a mock boxing match between two people wearing giant baby boy and girl costumes, with the latter emerging victorious as pink confetti rains down.
"IT'S A GIRL," Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, wrote in a joint post. "So thrilled...can't wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!"
Brody also shared in another post, "Thank you to all my friends and family for making today so special." His Hills co-star Audrina Patridge, mom to daughter Kirra, 6, commented, "Congrats," along with a red heart emoji.
Guests included Brody's parents, Caitlyn Jenner and ex Linda Thompson, who shared several photos from the party and was thoroughly impressed with the baby boxing match.
"That Has to be the cutest and most clever… The funniest gender reveal ever!" she commented. "Perfectly executed and I'm so happy you are going to be a girl daddy! You and Tia will have a beautiful little baby girl and be the most wonderful parents! So happy for you sweetheart!!!"
Brody's brother Brandon Jenner, a father of three, added, "So fun!! So happy for you guys." To which Linda replied, "@brandonjenner you are the best big brother in the history of big brothers! Thanks for planning the reveal yesterday! We love you so much!"
The special reveal took place by the rooftop pool of a hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. with views of—what else?—the [Hollywood] Hills.
Brody and Tia, a pro surfer who appeared on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, announced on Jan. 1 that they are expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji] Happy new year!"