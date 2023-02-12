Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Reveal Sex of Their First Baby at Party

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Brody Jenner is going to be a girl dad!

On Feb. 11, the Hills: New Beginnings star and his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco shared Instagram videos from their sex reveal party. The footage shows the aftermath of a mock boxing match between two people wearing giant baby boy and girl costumes, with the latter emerging victorious as pink confetti rains down.

"IT'S A GIRL," Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, wrote in a joint post. "So thrilled...can't wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!"

Brody also shared in another post, "Thank you to all my friends and family for making today so special." His Hills co-star Audrina Patridge, mom to daughter Kirra, 6, commented, "Congrats," along with a red heart emoji.

Guests included Brody's parents, Caitlyn Jenner and ex Linda Thompson, who shared several photos from the party and was thoroughly impressed with the baby boxing match.