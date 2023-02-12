Lori Loughlin Reunites With Candace Cameron Bure at First Awards Show Since College Admissions Scandal

This awards show was a full house.
Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure reunited on the red carpet at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Feb. 10.
The pair, who starred alongside each other in Full House, were seen side by side at the event. For the occasion, Lori donned a pink, satin suit, while Candace sported a cream-colored, midi dress.
Not only did Lori and Candace pose together on the carpet, but the pair also presented an award together on stage. The event marked Lori's first awards show since her release from prison after being sentenced for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
Prior to Lori receiving her sentence, Candace was asked on Today if she had anything to say about her co-stars legal troubles. At the time, Candace declined to comment on the matter, while also noting that the Full House family has a strong bond.
"You know, it's too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019. "But I think, I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."
After Lori was given two months behind bars by a federal judge in 2020, Candace subtly reacted to her friend's fate on social media. At the time, an Instagram user commented on a post, "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in." Candace replied with a sad face emoji.
While Candace refrained from using many words to comment on Lori's legal matter, she did eventually provide insight on how Lori was doing after being released from prison in December 2020.
"I've talked to Lori many times," Candace shared in an exclusive clip from her 2021 appearance on Daily Blast Live, "and she's doing well."