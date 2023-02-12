Lori Loughlin Reunites With Candace Cameron Bure at First Awards Show Since College Admissions Scandal

Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin reunited at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Feb. 10, marking Lori's first awards show appearance since being released from prison in 2020.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 12, 2023 12:35 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCelebritiesLori LoughlinCandace Cameron BureFull House
Watch: Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

This awards show was a full house.

Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure reunited on the red carpet at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Feb. 10.

The pair, who starred alongside each other in Full House, were seen side by side at the event. For the occasion, Lori donned a pink, satin suit, while Candace sported a cream-colored, midi dress. 

Not only did Lori and Candace pose together on the carpet, but the pair also presented an award together on stage. The event marked Lori's first awards show since her release from prison after being sentenced for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. 

Prior to Lori receiving her sentence, Candace was asked on Today if she had anything to say about her co-stars legal troubles. At the time, Candace declined to comment on the matter, while also noting that the Full House family has a strong bond.

photos
Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

"You know, it's too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019. "But I think, I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other." 

Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

2

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

3

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

After Lori was given two months behind bars by a federal judge in 2020, Candace subtly reacted to her friend's fate on social media. At the time, an Instagram user commented on a post, "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in." Candace replied with a sad face emoji.

While Candace refrained from using many words to comment on Lori's legal matter, she did eventually provide insight on how Lori was doing after being released from prison in December 2020.

"I've talked to Lori many times," Candace shared in an exclusive clip from her 2021 appearance on Daily Blast Live, "and she's doing well."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

2

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

3

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

4
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

5

Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa