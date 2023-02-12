Lori Loughlin Reunites With Candace Cameron Bure at First Awards Show Since College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

This awards show was a full house.

Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure reunited on the red carpet at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Feb. 10.

The pair, who starred alongside each other in Full House, were seen side by side at the event. For the occasion, Lori donned a pink, satin suit, while Candace sported a cream-colored, midi dress.

Not only did Lori and Candace pose together on the carpet, but the pair also presented an award together on stage. The event marked Lori's first awards show since her release from prison after being sentenced for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Prior to Lori receiving her sentence, Candace was asked on Today if she had anything to say about her co-stars legal troubles. At the time, Candace declined to comment on the matter, while also noting that the Full House family has a strong bond.