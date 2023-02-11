Days of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dead at 34

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The soap opera world has lost one of their own.

Cody Longo, who played Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives in 2011, was found dead Feb. 8 at his home in Austin, Texas, his rep told CNN. He was 34.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Longo, and three children—Lyla, 7, Elijah, 5, and Noah, 18 months.

"Cody was our whole world," Stephanie said in a statement. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives, Cody was known for roles on shows such as Nickelodeon drama Hollywood Heights, Freeform's gymnastics series Make It or Break It and ABC's Nashville. The actor also starred in movies such as Balls Don't Lie and the 2009 reboot of the movie Fame. At the time of his death, he was working on director David Moreton's independent film Do You Want to Die in Indio?

Cody also worked as a musician, going by the stage name Cody Anthony—his first and middle name.