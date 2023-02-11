Super Bowl 2023: A Playbook on the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' Star-Studded Fan Bases

Before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl, find out which team stars like Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Kevin Hart, Jason Sudeikis, and Pink are rooting for.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 11, 2023 3:00 PMTags
SportsSuper BowlFootball
Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

When it comes to team loyalty, these stars don't fumble around.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12. And whether celebrities will be cheering in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., or repping their team on social media from the couch, fans following up on the big game are sure to spot some familiar faces.

So, who's on each team's roster of supporters? Actually, both the Eagles and the Chiefs have pretty star-studded lineups. Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart and Pink are among the big names who sing "Fly, Eagles Fly," while Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Henry Cavill are all steadfast members of Chiefs Kingdom.

Of course, they'll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see which team takes home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. 

Ahead of the match-up—and Rihanna's highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show—take a deep dive into celeb football fandoms.

No matter which jersey you're wearing, you can start the celebrations early by scrolling through these famous Eagles' and Chiefs' fans.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Paul Rudd

Team: Chiefs

No need to feel totally clueless about who Paul Rudd is rooting for at the Super Bowl. The actor is a major Chiefs fan. And while Rudd is excited for the Super Bowl, he has some pre-game jitters.

"It's nerve-wracking for sure," he recently told Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy. "I'm thrilled that they made it. I will be doing all kinds of weird, little superstitious things and not talking to anybody and focused on the game. And hopefully, hopefully, the result will be good."

Instagram
Pink

Team: Eagles

Pink is ready to get the party started. Born in Doylestown, Pa., the singer has shown her support for the Eagles time and time again—like when she found out that she'd be performing the National Anthem in front of her favorite team at the 2018 Super Bowl.

"Ummm. I'm singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?!" Pink tweeted in January 2018. "IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo."

The Eagles won the Super Bowl that year, and now, Pink is looking for a repeat.

"EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted last month. "Last time y'all won I was there! BRING IT HOME !!!!!!!!!!!"

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Brad Pitt

Team: Chiefs

While Brad Pitt is a New Orleans Saints fan, he also has love for the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the Oscar winner, who grew up in Missouri, sported a Kansas City Chiefs hat on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet after a fan tossed it to him. And when asked who he thinks will take the title this year, Pitt didn't hesitate, telling TMZ, "Chiefs, baby!"

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Kevin Hart

Team: Eagles

Kevin Hart is a comedy star, but his devotion to the Eagles is no laughing matter. Whether he's attending games, posting on social media or trying to join the Eagles onstage for the 2018 presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alum shows time and time again how much hart he has for his team.

"This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles," Hart, who was born in Philadelphia, recently told People. "During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

Jon Robichaud/CSM/Shutterstock
Jason Sudeikis

Team: Chiefs

As Ted Lasso once said, "I do love a locker room. It smells like potential." And Jason Sudeikis certainly sees the potential in the Kansas City Chiefs. He also wasn't afraid to have a friendly rivalry with The Lonely Island's Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer over the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We were talking trash back and forth," Sudeikis recalled in a 2021 interview with USA Today. "That was a good one that we ended up coming out on top of, and that text chain then ceased pretty quickly after with some 'congrats."

Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper

Team: Eagles

When it comes to being an Eagles fan, Bradley Cooper could write a playbook. In fact, his character in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook was an Eagles fan.

"Being from Philly and growing up with Eagles in my blood, and remembering the Fog Bowl, remembering 4th and 26th with [Donovan] McNabb to [Freddie] Mitchell, remembering Randall Cunningham kicking the 99-yard punt from end zone to end zone, all those things are in me. So, that's an anchor," he once told Eagles Unscripted. "Being Italian-Irish is an anchor, like [my] character. And also, I personally love that I can wear a jersey for half the movie."

Instagram
Henry Cavill

Team: Chiefs

From Superman to super fan. Henry Cavill roots for the Kansas City Chiefs, but how did the British actor develop his sense of loyalty to the team? 

"Well, I spend a lot of time in America, learning to enjoy football, [and] I realized I had to choose a team" he explained on The Rich Eisen Show in 2018. "And it's never wise to choose a team based upon who your partner is because what if you fall out? And it's also good to have some rivalry in the house anyway. And I was trying to think of something that would always stick. And I figured Superman is from Kansas—I was playing Superman at the time—and it just kind of made sense to me."

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Will Smith

Team: Eagles

In West Philadelphia, born and raised, Will Smith developed a love for the Eagles. For the 2018 Super Bowl, the actor posted a video of himself getting pumped for the game by flapping his arms like eagle wings, writing on Instagram, "PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII."

Twitter
Eric Stonestreet

Team: Chiefs

Eric Stonestreet is part of the Kansas City Chiefs family. The Modern Family star has even played a character called "Randy Reid," a pretend long-lost brother of coach Andy Reid.

"It's just a fun thing," Stonestreet said on a 2021 episode The Rich Eisen Show. "I don't know if it will last forever. It's just my little love letter to the Chiefs. I can't bring much to actually winning, but I can bring a little fun and lightheartedness to training camp on those brutal days."

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Miles Teller

Team: Eagles

Miles Teller may be friends with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the actor is an Eagles fan. 

"I think my wife [Keleigh Sperry Teller] would tell you I'm pretty nuts," he told 97.3 ESPN in 2020 about his level of fandom. "I bleed green."

Twitter
Henry Winkler

Team: Chiefs

Henry Winkler is barry much a Chiefs fan. In fact, the actor recently recorded a pep talk video for fans and met quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"We fist-bumped and we hugged," he recalled on a November episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Then he is excited because he is giving me his jersey, signed with 'Winkler' on the back. I am now reduced to a 12-year-old girl screaming for The Beatles. I am so excited."

Instagram
Ryan Phillippe

Team: Eagles

Ryan Phillippe isn't the only one in his family who cheers for the Eagles. The actor once revealed that his son Deacon Phillippe—who he shares with his ex, actress Reese Witherspoon—is also a fan.

"I tried to give him a way out, he was in born in Los Angeles," he told USA Today's For the Win in 2016. "I said, 'Son you don't have to bear the burden of failure that comes along with being an Eagles fan.' But he said, ‘No Dad I'm an Eagles fan' and he loves them."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
David Koechner

Team: Chiefs

David Koechner is a longtime Chiefs fan. And even though the Anchorman alum from Tipton, Mo. now lives in Los Angeles, his loyalty hasn't wavered.

"I'll look for more Chiefs fans," he told the team in 2018. "Sometimes you'll see it in their eye. There's a pride. I'll go, 'Chiefs fan?' And they'll go, ‘Yeah.' So, we're a stealthy bunch out there."

Instagram
Quinta Brunson

Team: Eagles

Fans of Abbott Elementary have seen Quinta Brunson display her support for Philadelphia teams on the comedy series (remember the school's Eagles tailgate or Gritty's appearance?). But the show creator makes her fandom known both on and off the screen. Brunson proudly donned her jersey at a September Eagles game with fellow fan Questlove, who captioned an Instagram pic of the duo, "West Philly always represent!"

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock
Questlove

Team: Eagles

Speaking of Questlove, he lets his love for the Eagles be known, too. The musician, who's also from Philadelphia, even performed at the NFC Championship Game halftime show with his fellow members of The Roots in 2018. And when the Eagles came to The Tonight Show after their Super Bowl victory that year, Questlove and his bandmates celebrated by singing "Fly, Eagles Fly."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Melissa Etheridge

Team: Chiefs 

Melissa Etheridge is always singing the Chiefs praises. In fact, she wrote a song for the team called "Chocolate Cake," a nod to coach Reid likening his longing to return to the Super Bowl to craving another piece of the dessert. 

"I think it's no surprise now I'm a huge Chiefs fan," she told the NFL in 2018. "Born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, was there in the 1970s Super Bowl. So, I'm a Chiefs fan through and through."

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Sylvester Stallone

Team: Eagles

 While Sylvester Stallone cheers for the Eagles, don't expect to see the Rocky star at Lincoln Financial Field anytime soon.

"I remember the day they opened up that place….It was Rocky day. I was taking bows, [saying], 'Thank you very much.' I was wearing Timmy Brown's jersey, no. 22, and we lost to Tampa," he told NBC Sports in 2021. "And Tampa was unloading on me in the dressing room….I felt so bad. So they said, 'Would you like to do it again?' I go, 'Never!'"

Twitter
Kevin Richardson

Team: Chiefs 

Kevin Richardson's love for the Chiefs is larger than life. The Backstreet Boys member frequently posts pictures of himself cheering on the team with his wife Kristin and their kids Mason, 15, and Maxwell, 9, to Instagram. He captioned one particular January 2021 photo, "How bout those CHIIIEEEFS!"

Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock
Carli Lloyd

Team: Eagles

Carli Lloyd is a soccer star, but she still has love for the other kind of football—especially when it comes to the Eagles. The World Cup champion has attended the team's practice, where she kicked a 55-yard field goal, and starred in one of their hype videos. She's also shown her support on social media, tweeting a game-day photo last month and writing, "Let's go @Eagles!!!! #ItsAPhillyThing."

Instagram
John Amos

Team: Chiefs

John Amos doesn't just love the Chiefs. He actually tried out for the team in the '60s.

"That was probably one of the best experiences I've ever had," the Good Times actor said on a 2020 episode of VladTV, "because I was playing—or attempting to play—for who I regard as one of the finest coaches ever to coach the game, the late Hank Stram. He was legendary in every since of the word."

But it looks like Amos' football career just wasn't meant to be. As he recalled, Stram told him, "'John, I don't know what you're going to do with your life, but I don't think pro football is going to be in the picture.'"

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes

2

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

3

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes

2

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

3

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

4

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

5

Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Chris Robinson