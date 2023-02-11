Super Bowl 2023: A Playbook on the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' Star-Studded Fan Bases

Watch : Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

When it comes to team loyalty, these stars don't fumble around.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12. And whether celebrities will be cheering in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., or repping their team on social media from the couch, fans following up on the big game are sure to spot some familiar faces.

So, who's on each team's roster of supporters? Actually, both the Eagles and the Chiefs have pretty star-studded lineups. Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart and Pink are among the big names who sing "Fly, Eagles Fly," while Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Henry Cavill are all steadfast members of Chiefs Kingdom.

Of course, they'll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see which team takes home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Ahead of the match-up—and Rihanna's highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show—take a deep dive into celeb football fandoms.