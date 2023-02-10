Emma Roberts Puts Mom on Blast for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face Without Permission

Emma Roberts called out her mom for putting a snap of her son Rhodes’ face on Instagram. Here’s how she responded to the post.

Watch: Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom For Sharing Photo of Her Son

The way fans saw Emma Roberts' son Rhodes' face for the first time is kind of a funny story.

The Scream Queens star jokingly called out her mom on social media for posting a snap of the 2-year-old with his face in full view.

Resharing her mom's post—which featured Rhodes walking towards the camera surrounded by leaves with his blonde hair blowing in the wind— on her Instagram Stories Feb. 9, Emma wrote, "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Her post comes a few months after Emma, who shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, her son's 2nd birthday. For the milestone, the pair each penned heartwarming tributes on social media.

 

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!" the Unfabulous actress wrote on Instagram Dec. 27 alongside a picture of herself and her son on a couch in pajamas. "I love you beyond!"

As for Garrett, 38, he shared an array of various snapshots of the toddler, including one of the two walking on a dock

Instagram

"Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!!" the On the Road actor wrote. "You are truly, 'Where The Roses Grow!' I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!!"

