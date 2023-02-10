Emma Roberts Puts Mom on Blast for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face Without Permission

Watch : Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom For Sharing Photo of Her Son

The way fans saw Emma Roberts' son Rhodes' face for the first time is kind of a funny story.

The Scream Queens star jokingly called out her mom on social media for posting a snap of the 2-year-old with his face in full view.

Resharing her mom's post—which featured Rhodes walking towards the camera surrounded by leaves with his blonde hair blowing in the wind— on her Instagram Stories Feb. 9, Emma wrote, "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Her post comes a few months after Emma, who shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, her son's 2nd birthday. For the milestone, the pair each penned heartwarming tributes on social media.