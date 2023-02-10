Bill Gates Is Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Late Oracle CEO, After Divorce From Melinda Gates

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

It looks like Bill Gates is opening the windows to love again.

The Microsoft co-founder is dating Paula Hurd—the widow of late Oracle Corporation CEO Mark Hurd—nearly two years after his divorce from Melinda French Gates, according to multiple outlets.

News of the romance comes after the couple was spotted at the Australian Open in January, where they were photographed sitting next to each other during the Men's Singles Final. At the time, Bill, 67, was clad in a casual green sweater over a collared shirt, while Paula, 60, donned a black ensemble paired with a glitzy gold chain.

Though it's unclear exactly when their relationship started, the two were also seen catching a WTA Semi-Final game together at Indian Wells, Calif., back in March 2022.

A source told People that their romance has been "widely known" by their inner circle for some time, though Paula "hasn't met his kids yet."