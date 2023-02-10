Britney Spears' Inner Circle Concerned for Her Well-Being Amid Stalled Intervention

Watch : Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram

Individuals in Britney Spears' life are growing concerned for the singer.

According to TMZ, who cited multiple sources with direct knowledge, the 41-year-old has been struggling with her mental health and taking meds that allegedly "hype her up."

Sources told the outlet Britney has been "flying off the handle" with increasing regularity and is not taking the medications that stabilize her. Her behavior has caused some of her inner circle to consider an intervention.

TMZ also reported that there were plans to take Britney to a rented house in Los Angeles, where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors would be present and attempt to convince the singer to get help.

The plan, however, changed when Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline, reportedly learned of the idea. Sources tell TMZ she later agreed to meet with a doctor on Feb. 8 and things "went well."

E! News has reached out to Britney's team for comment and hasn't received a response. A source close to the situation, however, confirms TMZ's report.