Yes, You Can Curl Your Hair With Leggings—At Least, According to TikTok

Want a bombshell blowout hairstyle? All you need is a pair of leggings.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. TikTokers are sharing their secret to achieving voluminous, bouncy curls without having to style their hair with hot tools. Influencer Reagan Ibach, who popularized the viral beauty trend, pulled out her Lululemon leggings to demonstrate the hack.

"Take the leggings," she explained in a Nov. 11 tutorial. "Plop them over your head and make sure your hair is parted in half."

"Start by taking small sections of your hair, wrap it around one time," she continued, roping her tresses around the pants part of the athleticwear. "Make sure you get it really tight."

After reaching the last section of her hair, she then wrapped it around the other sections of hair tightly, adding, "Even if it hurts a little bit, beauty is pain."

To secure the ends, Reagan tied a scrunchy and rolled up the bottom half of the leggings into her hair.