Yes, You Can Curl Your Hair With Leggings—At Least, According to TikTok

TikTok is known for coming out with bizzare, bold and bright beauty ideas. Case in point? Influencers have discovered how to curl their hair with leggings so you don't have to use a hot tool.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 09, 2023 10:58 PMTags
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok

Want a bombshell blowout hairstyle? All you need is a pair of leggings.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. TikTokers are sharing their secret to achieving voluminous, bouncy curls without having to style their hair with hot tools. Influencer Reagan Ibach, who popularized the viral beauty trend, pulled out her Lululemon leggings to demonstrate the hack.

"Take the leggings," she explained in a Nov. 11 tutorial. "Plop them over your head and make sure your hair is parted in half."

"Start by taking small sections of your hair, wrap it around one time," she continued, roping her tresses around the pants part of the athleticwear. "Make sure you get it really tight."

After reaching the last section of her hair, she then wrapped it around the other sections of hair tightly, adding, "Even if it hurts a little bit, beauty is pain."

To secure the ends, Reagan tied a scrunchy and rolled up the bottom half of the leggings into her hair.

As the final touch, she grabbed the waist of the leggings and placed it over her head and tucked in the two sections. Last month, the influencer showcased the style again after she admitted she hadn't done it in a while.

"I need to start doing this more often again," she said in the Jan. 14 video. "Because now I'm ready."

Reagan Ibach/@ReaganIbach, TikTok

Of course, this isn't the only TikTok trend to make us hair flip.

Keep on scrolling to see all of the viral beauty tips, tricks and hacks that took the platform by storm.

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

