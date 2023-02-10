Every Surprisingly Stylish Find From Walmart Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While you may not think Walmart is where you can shop the trendiest, fashion-forward clothing and accessories, this roundup is here to convince you otherwise.
In our latest scroll through Walmart's fashion section, we've found some of the most surprisingly stylish pieces that we don't know how we were living without. We love these finds so much, we're buying them for ourselves. From platform loafers with chain detailing to the cutest satchel bag that looks way more expensive than it actually is, we've compiled all of our top Walmart finds so you can get in on the looks, too!
Without further ado, here are the trendiest Walmart clothes and accessories that you need to shop ASAP, as approved and recommended by our shopping-obsessed editors.
Madden NYC Women's Braided Chain Mini Satchel
This mini satchel bag is trendy, edgy and so affordable. It has a cute braided chain detail, and it can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
Scoop Women's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Why isn't this faux leather biker jacket in your closet already? It's available in dark green and a brownish-purple shade that we cannot decide between. For $24 only, we're adding both colors to our carts!
Scoop Women's Ribbed V-neck Sweater
A black long-sleeve sweater is a wardrobe essential. It's perfect to wear to the office with some wide-leg trousers, or with a pair of loose-fitted jeans and sneakers. For only $7, this top is a no-brainer.
No Boundaries Women's Fashion Lug Loafers (Wide Width Available)
These platform loafers are seriously so stylish. You can pair them with jeans, leather pants and more. Nothing beats that $25 price tag, either!
Time and Tru Women's Oversized Shirt
Button-up shirts are a wardrobe essential. This striped oversized one from Walmart is only $20, and we can so see it paired with some white linen pants and sandals on your upcoming spring break trip, or a pair of jeans and sneakers for an everyday look.
No Boundaries Women's Penny Tote Handbag Black White Checker Print
Fuzzy tote bags are always a good idea, especially one that's under $30. This white and black checker print tote bag is giving us some playful and fun Y2K vibes.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Wide Leg Cargo Jeans
These wide leg denim cargo jeans are super trendy. The soft, stretchy denim fabric guarantees comfort while the high rise fit and cargo pockets give them a vintage feel.
Scoop Women's Zip Front Cable Knit Sweater
This cable knit sweater looks luxe, chic and trendy, and it's on sale for just $9. Get it before sizes sell out!
Scoop Women's Faux Fur Clutch with Chain Handle Black
This faux fur clutch has a chic gold chain handle, making it the perfect night-out accessory that'll go with any evening outfit. While the bag looks super luxe, it's only $25!
Scoop Women's Halter Trapeze Dress
If you're already looking for the perfect spring dresses, you need to add this $8 halter dress to the lineup. The pretty green shade is perfect for the upcoming warmer season, and the fit of this dress is so flattering and elegant.
Scoop Women’s 14K Gold Flash-Plated Faux Pearl Statement Earrings
These gold plated faux pearl statement earrings are a super stylish accessory that will add just the right amount of bling for just $11.
Scoop Women's Strappy Knot Slide Sandals
These strappy knot slide sandals have us thinking about warmer spring days. The chic metallic gold look would pair so well with a slip dress, skirt or even some loose-fitting denim shorts and a white button-down shirt.
Scoop Women's Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Top, Sizes XS-XXL
This crinkle knit sleeveless top is giving sophisticated chic. Pair the look with a slip skirt and some kitten heels, or a pair of wide leg trousers and some point-toe pumps.
Want more affordable, fashion-forward finds? Check out all of our shopping-editor approved picks from Target for under $50.