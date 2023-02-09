Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation

Watch : Kyle Richards Dismisses Lisa Vanderpump's Possible Return to RHOBH

Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey.

"Truth is I don't miss it at all," she wrote in a Q&A on Instagram Stories Feb. 7, per People. "I feel amazing, so don't see the point right now."

In fact, Kyle said she doesn't even miss her signature drink as seen on the Housewives franchise, noting that she'll officially be seven months sober on Feb. 15.

And when it comes to how long the reality star plans on staying sober, she added that she doesn't have a specific "time frame," but won't be drinking while filming season 13.

The Halloween Ends star has been vocal about changing her workout routine and diet over the past several months after being subject to rumors that she was on Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines for being used in Hollywood as a weight-loss drug.