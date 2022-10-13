Why Kyle Richards Says Filming Halloween Ends With Jamie Lee Curtis Was Extra "Special"

Watch : Kyle Richards on Which Is Scarier: Michael Myers or RHOBH Reunion

Unlike some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Kyle Richards has no beef with her big screen co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Bravo star returns as her original 1978 Halloween character, Lindsey Wallace, alongside Jamie Lee as her former babysitter, Laurie Strode, in the new movie Halloween Ends. And though Lindsey survived Michael Myers' last rampage in 2021's Halloween Kills, she did so without ever sharing the screen with the franchise's iconic final girl…until now.

"I was especially excited about Halloween Ends because Jamie and I actually did not have a scene together in Halloween Kills," Kyle exclusively told E! News. "We really do have a connection in our personal lives, so I feel like you can see that on camera."

The horror flick picks up four years after the previous installment, as Laurie, her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), Lindsey and more look to take down the infamous masked killer once and for all. But before the carnage begins, Laurie and Lindsey will catch up during a scene at a bar, as teased in the film's trailer.