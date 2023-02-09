You’ll Enjoy These Yellowstone Valentine’s Day Gifts as Much as Rip Wheeler Loves Beth Dutton

Save 25% on these Yellowstone gifts curated by Jill Martin.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 09, 2023 10:41 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Yellowstone Valentine's Day Gifts

TV viewers may not think of the action-packed Yellowstone as a "love story," but that couldn't be further from the truth. Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's romance has inspired countless memes. Monica and Kaycee Dutton are going strong despite the many obstacles that they've faced. And, of course, there's the most prolific love story of them all: John Dutton and the ranch. If you have a real-life story of your own and Yellowstone is your favorite show, you'll these Valentine's Day gifts.

Jill Martin's Shop the Scenes curated Yellowstone-inspired gifts including some items you've seen on the show. Her shop includes apparel, jewelry, hats, accessories, and home items. You can even shop by scene or your favorite character 

If your valentine loves Yellowstone, make your shopping so much easier with these thoughtful gift picks. For a limited time, you can save 25% when you use the promo code YSLOVE at checkout. And, if you're your own valentine, shop for yourself. You deserve it.

Yellowstone Valentine's Day Gifts

Diversified Ceramics Y-Branded Chili Mug

Use this chilli mug for soup, cereal, or a large cup of coffee when you're in some serious need of caffeine.

$22
$17
Shop the Scenes

Picnic Time Dutton Ranch 2 Bottle Insulated Wine & Cheese Cooler With Charcuterie Board

You can't tell by looking at it, but this backpack is actually an insulated cooler. It has room for two wine bottles and comes with an Acacia-wood cheese board, corkscrew, and cheese knife. There are two insulated compartments on the inside in case you need to organize your snacks.

$80
$60
Shop the Scenes

Shop the Scenes Take ‘Em to the Train Station Unisex Jersey Tee

If you know, you know.

This shirt comes in three colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$30
$23
Shop the Scenes

Shop the Scenes Take ‘Em to the Train Station Unisex Crew Sweatshirt

Juxtapose the "train station" happenings with a cozy sweatshirt. It comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$50
$38
Shop the Scenes

Picnic Time Dutton Ranch Shot Glass Serving Set

Take your watch party to the next level with this set, which includes six shot glasses, a ceramic dish for lime slices, and a salt shaker.

$75
$56
Shop the Scenes

Shop the Scenes Yellowstone Baby Bodysuit

It's never too early to start watching Yellowstone, right?

$25
$19
Shop the Scenes

Shop the Scenes Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Cozy Hacci Sweatshirt and Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Cozy Hacci Jogger

You just found your new Yellowstone-watching uniform. It doesn't get more comfortable than this set.

$58
$44
Sweatshirt
$56
$42
Joggers

Got Stuff Authentic Ydr Trucker Cap

Represent the Dutton Ranch with one of these logo hats, which come in three colors.

$28
$21
Shop the Scenes

Shop the Scenes Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Unisex Jersey Tee

Showcase your love for Yellowstone with a Dutton Ranch logo t-shirt. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$30
$23
Shop the Scenes

Tom Beckbe Knit Fleece Yellowstone Logo Vest

Channel your inner rancher with this warm vest.

$135
$101
Shop the Scenes

Tom Beckbe Women’s Quilted Windproof and Water Resistant Yellowstone Logo Vest

Here's another great vest. This one is water-resistant and windproof. It comes in two colors with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

$195
$146
Shop the Scenes

Kendra Scott Elle Drop Earrings

These turquoise earrings that Beth Dutton wore on Yellowstone are sold out. However, this pair is so similar and there are a few color options to choose from.

$70
$53
Shop the Scenes

Dutton Ranch Growler Tap With 64 Oz. Glass Growler Picnic Time

This is the ultimate party must-have, but why stop there? Use this every day for your favorite beverages.

$180
$135
Shop the Scenes

True West Westward Ho Rodeo Tea Pot

If you recognize this, you have a good eye. Yes, you've seen this tea pot on the show. It's just what you need for an enjoyable tea session.

$84
$63
Shop the Scenes

True West Westward Ho Rodeo Salt & Pepper

Season your meals with these salt and pepper shakers that you've seen on Yellowstone.

$60
$45
Shop the Scenes

Ariat Kayce’s Heritage Roughstock Cowboy Boot

Add a Montana style to any ensemble with these boots that Kayce Dutton wore on the show. 

$225
$169
Shop the Scenes

